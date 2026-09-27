Why Brian Thomas Jr. Didn’t Play More Than Josh Cameron For Jaguars

The Brian Thomas Jr. saga continues to get weirder for the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Now in his third year, the former LSU star, first-round pick and rookie sensation is no longer the most important wide receiver for the Jags.

At the moment, he barely seems important at all to Jacksonville.

In fact, in Sunday’s win over the New England Patriots, Thomas tied for third-most snaps on the Jaguars with unheralded rookie Josh Cameron.

Parker Washington and Jakobi Meyers led Jacksonville’s WRs with 50 snaps apiece.

Cameron and Thomas each had 23 snaps.

And for what it’s worth, Travis Hunter was on the field for just five offensive plays.

#Jaguars Snaps at WR 50- Parker Washington

50- Jakobi Meyers

23- Josh Cameron (🚨)

23- Brian Thomas Jr

5- Travis Hunter — Daniel Griffis (@DanDGriffis) September 27, 2026

Did the stats match? Yeah, they did.

Cameron was targeted twice and caught one of them for a 12-yard TD. Thomas had just one target and caught it for eight yards.

It’s bizarre and hard to figure out, much like it is with Marvin Harrison Jr. with the Arizona Cardinals. Somehow, these supremely talented wideouts aren’t getting it done.

Meanwhile, Cameron already had a TD this season in Week 1, and now he’s got another.

Why Didn’t Brian Thomas Jr. Play More Than Josh Cameron?

There is something to be said for this being a blowout, which likely impacted the late-game lineup decisions a bit.

But clearly Thomas was well behind Meyers and Washington in the pecking order here.

He simply has never been able to build on that big rookie season.

Last year was worse, and this year is even a little worse than that.

Thomas has had drops trouble in the past, although this year he’s hardly being thrown to enough for that to make a difference.

Cameron has obviously impressed head coach Liam Coen, earning himself some playing time that no one would’ve seen coming.

Who Is Josh Cameron?

Josh Cameron is a 23-year old wide receiver for the Jaguars.

He was a sixth-round pick in the 2026 NFL Draft out of Baylor.

Cameron is originally from Cedar Park, Texas, where he was a high school superstar. He had 90 catches for 1,226 yards and 14 touchdowns as a senior (after 80 for 1,127 and 14 touchdowns as a junior).

That got Cameron a spot at Baylor, and his talent was never in doubt for the Bears.

Impressively, though, Cameron was just a walk-on at Baylor who built himself into a star.

He made first-team All-Big 12 in both his junior and senior seasons in 2024 and 2025.

He was also a star punt returner for Baylor.

In 2024, he had 52 catches for 754 yards and 10 touchdowns. He then had 69 grabs for 872 yards and nine touchdowns in his final college season.

He’s already been a big surprise for the Jags, and partially at the expense of Thomas.