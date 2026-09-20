This Is Why Brian Thomas Jr. Isn’t Getting Catches For Jaguars

When Brian Thomas Jr. was a rookie for the Jacksonville Jaguars, he looked like one of the best wide receivers in the entire NFL.

That hasn’t been the case since then, and on Sunday, it was clear things still aren’t quite the same for Thomas.

On the Jaguars’ second drive, quarterback Trevor Lawrence found an open Thomas running across the field and delivered the ball on target.

It went right through the hands of Thomas.

It was a drop, the kind a star wideout should never make.

This is who Thomas is now, though. He’s not as key a contributor as anyone expected.

Why Brian Thomas Jr. Isn’t Getting Action

Thomas is getting thrown to less, in part, because of the drops.

He also hasn’t been able to replicate what he did in that rookie year, which applies to his ability to get open and his chemistry with Lawrence. Everything is just a little off.

There’s also the obvious depth chart problem: Thomas isn’t the clear top dog anymore.

Parker Washington has continued to blossom, and he seems at this point to be the favorite target of Lawrence.

Also, midway through last season, the Jaguars traded for Jakobi Meyers. He’s another option on the table.

And the Jaguars have gotten tight end Brenton Strange to emerge, which gives Lawrence even another option.

That doesn’t include a multi-faceted backfield, or the two-way talent Travis Hunter who continues to get occasional offensive snaps.

It’s just not all designed for Thomas at this point.

Brian Thomas Jr. Stats

For the sake of it, let’s revisit what Thomas has done.

Thomas was the No. 23 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, a first-rounder from LSU, and he made the Pro Bowl that first year.

He was targeted 133 times in 17 games as a rookie and he caught 87 times for 1,282 yards and 10 touchdowns.

In 2025, Thomas missed three regular season games. He was targeted 91 times and caught 48 for 707 yards and two touchdowns.

That 52.7% rate of catching his targets put Thomas among the worst in the NFL in that stat. It’s simply too low a rate for a guy who’s supposed to be a star wideout.

In Week 1 this season, Thomas did catch all three of his targets for 40 yards.

Lawrence needs to be able to rely on Thomas, because he still has game-changing talent. It just hasn’t delivered lately.

In a lot of ways, the NFL is a “What have you done for me lately?” league. And the answer with BTJ is simply that he hasn’t done enough lately at all.