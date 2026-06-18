Former Jaguars WR Praises Ty Simpson With Matthew Stafford Comparison

When the Los Angeles Rams picked Alabama Crimson Tide’s Ty Simpson as their lone first-round pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, it raised eyebrows. Sure, he was projected as a first-round talent, but very few expected the franchise to make the move, given they already had the reigning NFL MVP quarterback, Matthew Stafford.

Though the rookie quarterback has been in Los Angeles for less than two months, it looks like he has already made a mark during the team’s drills in the recent OTAS, so much so that a comparison is made with the QB1.

Recently, the former Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver, Torry Holt, who also played for the Rams for the majority of his career, explained why his former team was right to select Ty Simpson in the draft this year, and how his approach is similar to Stafford.

“I like the Ty Simpson pick. I think it fits his style, his mentality, his attitude, the way he goes about his work, from what I’ve been told, is exactly how Matthew Stafford goes about his work.” said Holt on a recent episode of Up & Adams Show.

While it is an honor to be in the same conversation with the veteran QB, Simpson could become a long-term successor of the Rams’ offense.

Ty Simpson Is Poised to Be the Future of the Rams

Although Simpson’s selection startled a myriad of analysts, it had future benefits that were worth considering. With Stafford leading the offense, the 23-year-old doesn’t need to be an immediate starter. Instead, he could serve as the quality backup, learning from the NFL MVP, while seamlessly transitioning to Sean McVay’s playbook from his rookie season.

The development window will be crucial for the former Alabama star, and Torry Holt shares the same view, speaking positively about Simpson’s future in Los Angeles.

“They are setting themselves up for the future when you look at Ty Simpson,” added Holt, praising the young signal-caller. “When you look at Sean McVay and how they evaluate their players, they are bringing in players that fit what they do as a system. I think Ty Simpson does that.”

Stafford might be at the top of his game, but he is 38, and retirement could be looming next year, or within a couple of years, depending on his fitness and form. He signed a short-term one-year extension this offseason, meaning if the three-time Pro Bowler indeed retires after the 2026 campaign, Simpson could step into the QB1 role after spending a year in the Rams’ system.

Ty Simpson’s 2025 Season Changed His Draft Stock

Despite spending his years in college football, Simpson did not become a starter until his final year, playing 15 games. His strong showing in the 2025 season was the reason he became the second quarterback to be selected in the draft, followed by Fernando Mendoza, who was the first overall pick by the Las Vegas Raiders.

The 23-year-old logged 3,567 passing yards and 28 touchdowns in his final season with the Alabama Crimson Tide. If he carries that momentum and keeps refining his game under Stafford and McVay, he could be a major long-term asset for the franchise moving forward.