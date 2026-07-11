J.J. Watt Nearly Came Out of Retirement to Join This NFL Team

NFL legend J.J. Watt retired following the 2022 season and has since transitioned into broadcasting while also becoming a minority owner of Burnley F.C. in England’s Premier League.

However, Watt has stayed in excellent shape. Last year, he made a friendly bet with Burnley goalkeeper James Trafford that if Trafford kept a certain number of clean sheets, he would come out of retirement and sign with Trafford’s favorite NFL team.

Watt Almost Joined Cincinnati Bengals

Trafford’s favorite team is the Cincinnati Bengals. While the challenge seemed nearly impossible, the goalkeeper came surprisingly close. At one point, Watt admitted he had to ramp up his training to get back into football shape in case he needed to honor the bet, and he recently reiterated that he would have followed through.

During an interview with Caleb Noe of WCPO this week, Watt discussed the wager and said he would have found a way to come out of retirement and join the Bengals, who could have used another pass rusher last season given their defensive struggles.

“That was a fun, crazy time because James and I were just messing around,” Watt said. “He’s a big Bengals fan. … But when I made that joke, I was just making a joke. Then all of a sudden, it was 14 games in a row or something. I literally started training a little bit extra. Not because I really had an interest, but I was 1,000% serious. If he somehow managed to do it, I would’ve put on the stripes.”

“I was 1000% serious … I would’ve put on the stripes.” Last year, JJ Watt had a bet that he would play for the Bengals if Burnley’s GK didn’t allow a goal the rest of the season. After 12 clean sheets, James Trafford finally gave up a goal. So the bet was off. JJ says he… pic.twitter.com/NghSxGLNVM — Caleb Noe (@CalebNoeTV) July 10, 2026

Watt’s NFL Career

Watt is one of the best defensive players in recent memory across the NFL world. He career mainly stemmed from his time in Houston with the Texans. But he wrapped up his career with the Arizona Cardinals.

He’s a five-time Pro Bowler, five-time All-Pro, three-time Defensive Player of the Year, and recorded 114.5 sacks over his 12 years in the NFL.