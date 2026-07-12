Joe Burrow, Nick Bosa Make Viral Appearance Together at UFC 329

The sports world tuned into UFC 329 on Saturday night as Conor McGregor made his highly anticipated return after a five-year layoff from the sport.

While McGregor’s fight against Max Holloway ended in anticlimactic fashion after he suffered a knee injury just seconds into the bout, resulting in a referee stoppage after 69 seconds, the card itself remained highly intriguing. Countless celebrities attended the event at T-Mobile Arena, including two NFL superstars.

Joe Burrow Spotted With Nick Bosa

Cincinnati Bengals star quarterback and avid MMA fan Joe Burrow and San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa arrived together at UFC 329.

Burrow and Bosa have been longtime friends dating back to their time at Ohio State, where they played together for two seasons.

Joe Burrow and Nick Bosa taking in the action in Vegas for UFC 329 👀 pic.twitter.com/YratX1FE4F — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) July 12, 2026

Fans React on Social Media

@Khanman23: “Brock Purdy and picks for Joe Burrow next offseason is gonna HIT.”

@JoeMayo6969: “Bosa wore his Sunday best.”

@SportsRamilia: “Uh oh, is Bosa gonna start posting IG clips wearing a Bengals cap now?

@Peetie_Peete: “I feel for anybody who spent money to watch Connor McGregor.”

Upcoming NFL Season

Both Burrow and Bosa are just weeks away from ramping up for the upcoming NFL season. The Bengals will begin training camp on July 28, while the 49ers start later this month.

Burrow will enter his seventh season with high expectations. The Bengals built a talented roster after a busy offseason focused on addressing key areas of concern.

The same goes for the 49ers, who many view as Super Bowl contenders. Bosa enters his eighth season looking to return from the ACL injury he suffered in Week 3 of last season.

The expectation is that Bosa will be ready for Week 1 when San Francisco travels to Australia to face the Los Angeles Rams.

Cincinnati will open the season on Sept. 13 at home against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.