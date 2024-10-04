5-Time Pro Bowl WR an ‘Attractive’ Trade Option for Chiefs: Insider

Kansas City Chiefs general manager Brett Veach has likely been working the phones in an attempt to see which receivers could be had around the NFL. One player that could be available via trade that ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler believes is an “attractive option” for Kansas City is Cleveland Browns wideout Amari Cooper.

“The Chiefs are never keen on absorbing big contracts, so ideally they would look for a reasonably priced veteran,” Fowler wrote on October 2. “If Cleveland continues to slide, Amari Cooper could be an attractive option because his contract restructure has him playing on a minimum base salary.”

What to Know About Amari Cooper

Cooper 30, entered the NFL as a first-round pick — fourth overall — of the then-Oakland Raiders in 2015.

Overall, Cooper, who stands at 6-foot-1 and weighs 211 pounds, has been a very productive and consistent receiver during his 10 years in the NFL. He has seven 1,000-yard seasons and has two 1,000-yard seasons with three different teams (Raiders, Dallas Cowboys, Cleveland Browns) which speaks to his productivity in very different offensive environments. During his career, he has accumulated 683 receptions, 9,634 yards, and 62 touchdowns in 144 regular season games, according to Pro Football Reference.

Aside from his production, what makes Cooper — a five-time Pro Bowler — an enticing trade piece for Cleveland is his contract. Cleveland converted all but $1.2 million of Cooper’s 2024 base salary into a signing bonus. So, if Cooper were to be traded, his cap hit for another team would be $941,111, per Spotrac. However, if he were traded at the trade deadline — which is November 5 — his cap hit for another team would be $605,000.

Does Amari Cooper Make Sense for Chiefs?

Cooper’s contract makes him an extremely affordable trade option for the Chiefs, who currently have just $4.9 million in available cap space. He also fits the profile of an X receiver that Kansas City’s offense has been lacking for quite some time.

The biggest hurdle for the two-time defending Super Bowl champions would be the long-term ramifications of trading for Cooper. He is an unrestricted free agent in 2024, which means that, if the team can’t come to terms on an extension with him, Cooper would be a short-term rental if they traded for him midseason.

Users on X, formerly Twitter, chatted about the idea of Kansas City potentially trading for Cooper.

“One major reason I like the idea of the Chiefs acquiring Amari Cooper is his availability,” one person wrote. “He’s started nearly every game since coming into the league in 2015, and has had 1000+ yards in every season but 2 (’17, ’21). Those 2 years were outliers where injuries were an issue.”

“I think the Chief should trade for Amari Cooper even if Rice is somehow miraculously only out a month or two,” another person wrote. “Cheap contract, last year of deal, motivated mercenary, skillset blends well with Worthy and Rice if Rice is back.”

“The Chiefs will make a move for a WR. You can’t discount how seriously they’re taking this 3-peat,” another person wrote. “From an eagles eye view it sure seems like Amari Cooper makes all the sense in the world. Cheap cap hit. Expiring contract. Shouldn’t have to give up too much.”