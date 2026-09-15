Chiefs Coach Andy Reid Announces Career Twist After Defeat of Broncos

After their first losing season with the Chiefs under head coach Andy Reid, the Kansas City Chiefs delivered a statement win on Monday night, trouncing the team that ended their nine-season streak of AFC West titles, the Denver Broncos, by a lopsided 31-10 score.

On Tuesday morning, Reid announced a new twist to his career, a side project that fits in perfectly with one of his most beloved obsessions — cheeseburgers.

Reid announced that he has become an official Kraft Singles spokesperson in a campaign timed to Friday’s National Cheeseburger Day.

Reid’s Lengthy Relationship With Cheeseburgers

The Kansas City Chiefs coach has been treating players to cheeseburgers for years, and Friday’s holiday finally gives the running joke a national spotlight.

Reid frequently preps his team by telling Chiefs players he will treat them to a cheeseburger, then the team snacks on exactly that before breaking for the night. The coach says the habit predates his coaching career entirely, tracing back to childhood meals in Los Angeles, where he grew up on Original Tommy’s burgers and chili cheese fries.

Reid explained he never expected the bit to become a full-blown identity, adding that players now remind him if he ever forgets to say it on a Saturday night, as he told Athlon Sports senior editor Craig Ellenport. Kraft Singles noticed the pattern too, signing Reid this month for a promotion built around National Cheeseburger Day on Sept. 18. Reid called the partnership a natural fit, saying he already buys Kraft Singles by the ton for the burgers he grills for his grandchildren every summer.

Fans can claim free Kraft Singles at TheSingleGreatestCall.com, and a weekly prediction game lets them react to Reid’s cheeseburger opinions for a shot at prizes that include Super Bowl LXI tickets and a lifetime supply of cheese, according to Deseret News reporter Krysyan Edler this week. The company says cheeseburgers rank among the top three game-day foods for NFL fans and that it moves roughly 77 million pounds of cheese during football season, enough to match the weight of 175 Boeing 747s.

Kansas City Chiefs’ Andy Reid and the 60-Cheeseburger Legend

Reid’s reputation for burger devotion produced one of his most retold stories in 2024, during a State Farm commercial shoot alongside quarterback Patrick Mahomes. Reid said he made himself a promise going into the shoot: He would not use a spit bucket, no matter how many takes he needed. That promise did not survive the day. Reid, according to Bleacher Report senior writer Zach Bachar, broke down and used the bucket after roughly the 60th cheeseburger. He also described struggling to deliver lines with a full mouth while burger flew toward Mahomes, who could not keep a straight face through the takes.

The anecdote hardened into shorthand for Reid’s appetite, even though it described one marathon shoot rather than a single sitting. It fits a pattern built over decades, including Friday date nights that often end at Five Guys with his wife Tammy and a self-described ideal burger loaded with Vidalia onion, mayo, ketchup and pickles. At the 2024 Super Bowl Opening Night, Reid ranked his own favorites — In-N-Out, Original Tommy’s and Hawkins House of Burgers, with Five Guys added as another regular stop, according to a Deseret News feature from 2024.

Reid entered the 2026 season with 307 career wins between regular season and postseason, fourth on the NFL’s all-time list behind Don Shula, Bill Belichick and George Halas. Reid recorded his 308th Monday night against the Denver Broncos. He still needs 25 to catch Belichick.