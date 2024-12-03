New Chiefs Addition Could Start in Week 14, Says HC Andy Reid

Veteran offensive tackle D.J. Humphries joined the Kansas City Chiefs just a little over a week ago, but according to head coach Andy Reid, he will get a crack at the starting left tackle job if he’s ready in Week 14.

“No, I — listen, I don’t think that’s probably fair to D.J. (Humphries) right now just [with] him coming off this offseason,” Reid said during his December 2 press conference. “I think we just play it by ear, Sam (McDowell), as we go. If he feels okay, then we give him an opportunity. If it’s not where it needs to be then you don’t. We’ll see how it goes.”

Against the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 13, starting left tackle Wanya Morris gave up eight total quarterback pressures (six hurries, one sack, one hit), per PFF. Kansas City’s coaching staff was fed with Morris’s play on Black Friday to the point that Morris was replaced in the fourth quarter by Joe Thuney, who slid over from left guard and backup Mike Caliendo filled Thuney’s void at guard.

Playing rookie second-round pick Kingsley Suamataia, who was benched earlier in the season in favor of Morris and has struggled when thrust into the lineup, doesn’t appear to be the next-best option at left tackle. That’s why Big Red hasn’t ruled out Thuney being the left tackle for the near future.

“Well, that’s another one of the options that we’ve got. We finished the game that way. I’d rather have Joe (Thuney) playing in at guard because he’s very good there, but (Mike) Caliendo isn’t bad either, so that’s a good problem to have. We’ve got some flexibility there as needed,” Reid said on Monday.

Andy Reid Details Wanya Morris’s Recent Struggles

Reid hasn’t completely closed the door on Morris being a starter for the Chiefs, whether it be in the near or distant future, which was evident when he was asked about Morris’s recent play on Monday.

“Listen, sometimes things snowball on you, Todd (Leabo). I mean, it’s a little bit of everything [that’ll] get you. He (Wanya Morris) started off pretty good and then it kind of went from there [and] that happens with young guys,” Reid explained. “Nobody wants that to happen that way but sometimes it happens and then you kind of get frozen in your own feet there and don’t know what to do exactly.

“It’s a great learning experience for him, I would expect him to do that — whatever direction this thing goes, I would expect him to do that. He’s a good kid and he works hard. I’d tell you the same thing with Kingsley. Both of them are — have got some valuable experience this year and we’ll continue to hope that they would learn from all of that.”

Chiefs Face Chargers on Sunday Night Football in Week 14

With an 11-1 record under their belts, the Chiefs will host the division-rival Los Angeles Chargers (8-4) in Week 14. That game will be played on Sunday, December 7 at 7:20 p.m. Central Time and will be available to watch on NBC and Peacock.