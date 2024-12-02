Chiefs HC Andy Reid Breaks Silence on Benching Defensive Starter

The Kansas City Chiefs coaching staff benched third-year cornerback Nazeeh Johnson in favor of fellow third-year CB Joshua Williams in Week 13. Head coach Andy Reid spoke about the benching for the first time during his press conference on December 2.

“Listen, I’m glad we have both of them. I think both of them can still work in there and do some things,” Reid explained. “We haven’t given up on Nazeeh or anything of that sort. I mean, he’s coming off of a pretty major knee surgery, and so we’ve kind of kept an eye on him with that. I think as we go forward we can use both of them for sure.”

Against the Las Vegas Raiders on Black Friday, Johnson — who has been starting in place of injured CB Jaylen Watson — gave up just one reception, per PFF, but it was a 43-yard gain by Las Vegas wideout Jakobi Meyers on a 3rd-and-3 play inside Kansas City’s territory. It was the play that seemingly got Johnson benched and Williams thrust into the lineup at the start of the second quarter.

Overall, Kansas City’s defense allowed 340 passing yards and two touchdowns to Raiders quarterback Aidan O’Connell, who started in place of injured QB Gardner Minshew (broken collarbone, IR). That was the most passing yards the Chiefs have surrendered through the air this season.

Kansas City’s defense, which has been the strongest unit on the team this season, are displaying a vulnerability through the passing game. That’s a problem that needs to be fixed if the Chiefs want to continue winning close games like they have all season. Otherwise, they could be in for some shootouts in the near future.

Chiefs Defeat Raiders 19-17 on Black Friday

In the win over the division-rival Raiders, Mahomes completed 26-of-46 pass attempts for 306 yards, one touchdown, and was sacked five times. The Chiefs’ leading receiver was DeAndre Hopkins, who had four catches on nine targets for 90 yards. Tight end Travis Kelce had a team-high seven receptions on 13 targets for 68 yards against the Raiders.

Kansas City’s leading rusher in Week 13 was running back Isiah Pacheco, who carried the ball seven times for 44 yards.

Despite giving up only 19 points, the Chiefs defense struggled to contain Las Vegas’ offense in Week 13. The unit gave up a season-high 116 rushing yards and 4.6 yards per carry to the Raiders. On top of that, tight end Brock Bowers caught 10 passes on 14 targets for 140 yards and one touchdown.

In what was yet another close victory for the Chiefs, it took a fumble by O’Connell that was recovered by the Chiefs on Las Vegas’ final offensive drive of the game for the two-time defending Super Bowl champions to clinch the win.

The Chiefs are 2-0 against the Raiders this season and improved to 11-1 on the season with the win on Black Friday.

With the win, the Chiefs were the first team in the NFL to clinch a playoff berth.

Chiefs Remaining Schedule

In Week 14, Kansas City has a home game against the Los Angeles Chargers. In Week 15, the Chiefs have an away game against the Cleveland Browns. Week 16 is a home game against the Houston Texans.

The Chiefs round out the regular season with a Week 17 away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, and the regular season finale in Week 18 will be an away game against the Denver Broncos.