Chiefs HC Andy Reid Puts WR Kadarius Toney on Notice After Latest Injury

Among the several Kansas City Chiefs players who were injured during training camp practice on Wednesday, July 31 was wide receiver Kadarius Toney. The fourth-year wideout suffered an ankle injury, according to head coach Andy Reid, who shared the update during his press conference after Wednesday’s session.

Big Red also had a message for Toney after detailing his injury.

“You want to be there every day, so any time you miss, especially during install days, you’re missing a load there,” Reid said. “He’s gotta take care of what he’s got and get himself back out there when he can.”

It’s unknown at this time how long Toney will be sidelined due to the ankle injury.

Toney, 25, missed most of 2023 training camp and all of the 2023 preseason due to a knee injury that required surgery. Bundled with the fact that he has battled with many injuries throughout his NFL career — which has caused him to miss 11 regular season games and Kansas City’s entire postseason run earlier this year — has been inconsistent on the field, and has been a distraction off the field at times means that Toney is on thin ice in terms of his standing with the Chiefs.

Kadarius Toney in Prove-It Year With Chiefs

Toney’s future in the NFL will be determined by his production during the 2024 season.

As a player who is entering the final year of his rookie deal, Toney has yet to eclipse 200 receiving yards in a single season since his rookie year. That means, if he wants any chance of getting a payday in 2025, he must remain healthy this season and produce consistently for the two-time defending Super Bowl champions. But if injuries continue to be a problem for him, then he might not be with the Chiefs come September.

The additions of Marquise “Hollywood” Brown and rookie first-round pick Xavier Worthy this offseason means that Toney isn’t guaranteed a spot on the Chiefs’ 53-player roster. So, Toney needs to heal up as fast as possible if he wants a shot at claiming a regular season roster spot.

Twitter/X Reacts to Kadarius Toney Injury News

Users on X — formerly Twitter — reacted to Reid’s injury update on Toney.

“I hope Kadarius Toney’s okay. I know he was a liability last year, but if he can reduce the drops, he’s a threat,” one user wrote.

“Whoof — if he could just focus enough to be helpful when he wasn’t hurt, I think he’d be worth it, but the combination…” another user wrote.

“100 years from now when football is still played, they will refer to the injury tent as the Toney-Tent, and no one will remember why,” another user wrote.

“Idk how Kadarius Toney is going to play at RB when he can’t stay healthy for [expletive],” another user wrote. “He’s one of the most talented players I’ve ever watched at a CFB level and he can’t stay healthy man. It sucks to watch.”

“Kadarius Toney out to injury…this is a big chance for Skyy Moore to gain some ground,” another user wrote.

“Kadarius Toney is in mid-season form. Started practice with multiple drops and left the field with a leg injury,” another user wrote.