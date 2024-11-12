Chiefs HC Andy Reid Addresses Whether KC Will Sign Free Agent OT

The left tackle spot is the weakest position within the Kansas City Chiefs offense. Whether it’s starter Wanya Morris or rookie backup Kingsley Suamataia, when quarterback Patrick Mahomes has been pressured when dropping back, that pass rusher most likely came from the left side of the offensive line.

With Morris getting injured in Week 10 and Suamataia struggling mightily against the Denver Broncos in place of Morris, Chiefs head coach Andy Reid was asked if the Kansas City might add a left tackle, like former Chief Donovan Smith, via the free agency pool.

“Listen, that’s (general manager Brett) Veach’s area. He looks at everything so I’m not going to say no, but what we do as coaches — and we overemphasize — we’re going to focus in on these kids that are here and they’re getting better,” Reid said during his press conference on November 11. “I know it’s hard to see at times but there’s progress being made and we’re going to be okay as we go forward.”

Chiefs Left Tackle Spot Exposed vs Denver Broncos

During the first quarter of Kansas City’s 16-14 win over the Broncos in Week 10, Morris suffered an injury that had him in visible pain as trainers were looking at his right knee on the sideline.

During the second and third quarters as well as part of the fourth quarter, Suamataia replaced Morris in the lineup but struggled to protect Mahomes’s blindside.

Of the 46 snaps Suamataia played in Week 10, 36 of them were pass-blocking snaps. The rookie surrendered seven total QB pressures on those pass-blocking snaps (three hurries, three hits, one sack), according to PFF.

As a result of Suamataia’s poor play, Morris was put back into the lineup on Kansas City’s last offensive drive despite nearly being shut down for the game by the Chiefs coaching staff due to his injury.

“X-rays were negative on Wanya Morris’ knee,” Tod Palmer of KSHB 41 News wrote on November 10. “I’m told the @Chiefs were very close to shutting him down, but ultimately the knee felt good enough that he was able to return with Suamataia struggling.”

Chiefs Still Undefeated Throughout 10 Weeks

Despite suffering several substantial injuries on both sides of the football paired with struggles on offense, the two-time defending Super Bowl champions are undefeated heading into Week 11.

Big Red explained why he believes the team remains unbeaten despite facing some adversity during the first half of the regular season.

“Yesterday, that was probably the epitome of it, coming down to that last-second deal — literally — a block. We’ve been given opportunities and we’ve taken advantage of them and then we’ve made a few opportunities ourselves with some good plays,” Reid explained during his Monday press conference. “You’d probably say that they (the Broncos) outplayed us yesterday and then they end up not winning the game. You see that throughout the league, I mean you just saw the Lions game last night, five turnovers, five interceptions or whatever it was and they find a way to win the game. You give credit to your locker room and your coaches, just for being mentally tough and sticking with it.”