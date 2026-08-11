Andy Reid’s Candid Take on Patrick Mahomes’ Future With the Chiefs Raises Eyebrows

Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid isn’t spending much time wondering how long Patrick Mahomes will remain his quarterback.

Mahomes is entering his 10th NFL season and ninth as Kansas City’s starter, but Reid believes the three-time Super Bowl champion has plenty of football ahead of him.

When asked on Monday about Mahomes’ longevity, Reid responded by commenting on his own future.

“I don’t worry about it because he’ll be here a lot longer than I am,” Reid said, according to the Chiefs’ official transcript.

Mahomes turns 31 in September and recently made another long-term commitment to Kansas City. The Chiefs reworked his contract in June, adding two years and tying him to the franchise through the 2033 season.

Reid, meanwhile, has faced questions about retirement in recent years but has repeatedly pushed back against speculation that he is preparing to walk away.

Andy Reid Says Patrick Mahomes Is Still ‘All In’ With Chiefs

Mahomes has already built a résumé that includes three Super Bowl championships, multiple MVP awards and record-setting contracts, but Reid isn’t seeing any indication that his quarterback’s motivation is fading.

“Yeah, listen, he is all in,” Reid said. “I mean, that covers everything. He’s all in, every day and I love that part of him.”

Mahomes’ commitment was tested after a knee injury ended his 2025 season. He spent much of the offseason rehabilitating and preparing to return to the field for his 10th Chiefs training camp.

The quarterback acknowledged over the weekend that his perspective has changed as he’s gotten older and become a father.

“I feel like your whole career though, you have to enjoy the moments,” Mahomes said. “To have that different perspective, now being a father is to enjoy the little moments and enjoy the time at camp, enjoy the cafeteria, because all of a sudden you’re going to look up, you’re not going to be coming back here (to training camp).”

Mahomes added that he isn’t expecting that day to arrive anytime soon.

“And so, I hope that’s a long ways away, but I do enjoy getting to be here, listen to this music I’ve never heard of and just be that old guy at camp now and try to build those relationships with your teammates,” he said.

Mahomes’ $504 Million Deal Keeps Him With Chiefs Through 2033

The Chiefs made their long-term plans for Mahomes clear when they reworked his contract in June.

Kansas City added two years to the quarterback’s deal, bringing its total value to $504.75 million from 2026 through 2033.

The new money is worth $239.05 million, with the first four years guaranteed at signing. Contract mechanisms can eventually guarantee the entire $504.75 million.

Mahomes can also earn up to $522.25 million through incentives and escalators. Beginning in 2027, when the new money kicks in, the contract averages $64 million per year.

Equity Sports CEO Chris Cabott worked with Chiefs general manager Brett Veach and his staff to complete the agreement.

The deal marked the third time in six years that Mahomes and the Chiefs reset the quarterback market.

Reid praised both the player and person Kansas City committed to for the long term.

“It’s great. [Mahomes] has done a great job as a professional, and then off the field as a father and husband,” Reid said after the deal was completed. “You get the whole package there. He’s a great representative of the organization — and a heck of a player.”