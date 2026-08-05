Andy Reid Shares Injury Updates on Cyrus Allen, Xavier Worthy

The Kansas City Chiefs were dealt what looked to potential be a very real offensive blow on Saturday when rookie standout Cyrus Allen went down with what appeared to be a knee injury during practice after a collision with cornerback Kair Elam during a special teams drill.

Despite some fearing a potentially devastating injury for Allen just as he was starting to make waves in camp, Adam Schefter reported that the rookie fifth round pick had avoided a major injury, such as a ligament tear, and instead suffered a shin bruise.

Xavier Worthy, the 2024 first round pick, also picked up an injury on Saturday after landing on his right shoulder whilst making a catch on a deep ball.

However, Reid gave positive updates on the duo, as reported by Charles Goldman, stating that the two players are both “making improvements”.

Cyrus Allen and Xavier Worthy’s Injuries are Improving – Reid

“Chiefs HC Andy Reid on injuries:”, Goldman posted on X.

Reid also gave updates on linebackers Jeff Bassa and Drue Tranquill, along with cornerback Kristian Fulton.

“- Cyrus Allen, Xavier Worthy, and Ashton Gillotte are making improvements

– Jeff Bassa has a groin strain

– Kristian Fulton has a hip flexor

– Drue Tranquill has a lower back strain”

Allen’s shin bruise injury likely won’t keep him out for much longer than the rest of the week, barring any unforeseen or unknown factors or complications.

Worthy is in a similar position after suffering a right shoulder sprain. He is also day-to-day, and a return to practice in the next few days is the most likely scenario at this point.

Whilst there are further injuries suffered by Bassa, Fulton and Tranquill, none of the issues are likely to be severe enough as to keep any of the trio out beyond the immediate-to-short term.

What Can Allen and Worthy Bring to the Chiefs’ Offense?

This will be Worthy’s third year in the league, so it feels slightly odd to think of him as a “new addition” of sorts to the offense.

But after a rookie season that saw him flourish at the end and a sophomore year that was initially derailed by injury and subsequently suffered from broader poor output on the offense writ large, there is a feeling that it could be third year lucky for the Texas product in 2026.

Worthy broke the record for the fastest 40-yard dash at the combine back in February 2024 with a rapid 4.21-second time, and he presents as one of the most potentially lethal downfield vertical threats in the league if he can put it all together.

Allen meanwhile was getting rave reviews out of camp that has seen him generate bona fide buzz amongst the Kansas City fanbase. Indeed, even as a rookie, Reid noted that Allen already had the trust of three-time Super Bowl champion Patrick Mahomes late last week.

If Allen can hit the ground running as a rookie, and Worthy makes some meaningful strides in the right direction, then Mahomes will have a highly dynamic receiving duo to pair with top WR Rashee Rice.