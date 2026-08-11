Andy Reid Admits Chiefs Have to ‘Fight’ Travis Kelce Over 1 Thing at Training Camp

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce isn’t interested in taking the traditional veteran approach to training camp as he prepares for his 14th NFL season.

At 36, Kelce has spent more than a decade going through the demands of NFL training camps. But Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said Monday that the veteran tight end still doesn’t want extra rest or fewer practice snaps.

Instead, Reid said Kansas City’s coaches sometimes have to pull Kelce off the field.

“Yeah, no, you got to pull Travis – otherwise, he’ll stay out on every play,” Reid told reporters on Monday August 10. “We have a rotation for him, and if he hears the next play and it’s one he kind of likes, you have to fight him to get him off the field.”

Kelce’s eagerness to stay involved comes as the Chiefs prepare to rebound from a 6-11 campaign in 2025. He and quarterback Patrick Mahomes are among the veteran leaders attempting to set the tone during training camp.

For Reid, Kelce’s reluctance to take a step back has benefits beyond his own preparation.

Andy Reid Says Travis Kelce’s Approach Sets Example for Young Chiefs

Reid said Kelce’s willingness to keep practicing has an impact on the younger players around him.

“I love that part of him,” Reid said. “It’s great for the young guys – that’s the best part. He shares that energy with them, and he’s not afraid to get on guys and challenge them. And then, you know, he walks his part of it.”

Reid made similar comments about Kelce during an August 4 interview with NFL Network.

The Chiefs coach addressed online claims about Kelce’s physical condition after an AI-generated video depicted the tight end with a heavier build.

“Well, he came back in good shape,” Reid said. “I know everybody’s out there saying he’s got the dad body and all this stuff, but he looks the same to me that he’s always looked.”

More importantly for Kansas City, Reid said Kelce arrived ready to prepare for another NFL season.

“He’s focused in and ready to go and I appreciate that,” Reid said. “When you have somebody that’s been here 14 years and wants to be out there every snap…where he’s gonna play hard and aggressive and not be stopped, that’s contagious.”

Travis Kelce Gets Involved as Tempers Flare at Chiefs Training Camp

Kelce’s leadership has also been on display during heated moments at practice.

Tempers flared during Saturday’s session when newly signed running back Kenneth Walker III and safety Alohi Gilman got into an altercation during 11-on-11 work.

According to footage shared on social media by Arrowhead Pride analyst Caleb James, Gilman shoved Walker after a play. The two players confronted one another before Walker took Gilman to the ground.

Several teammates quickly stepped in, including Kelce, who helped break up the confrontation.

Another altercation occurred later in practice between offensive lineman Kingsley Suamataia and defensive end Felix Anudike-Uzomah.

The two exchanged punches after Anudike-Uzomah’s helmet came off during the confrontation. Reid and Mahomes were among those who stepped in to separate the players.

Mahomes later downplayed the incidents, citing the competitive nature of camp.

“Yeah, six straight days of just going against the same guys,” Mahomes told reporters. “And just being competitive, I think that’s what’s been great about this camp.”

“It’s super competitive on both sides, and so a little scuffles here and there, but nothing crazy,” Mahomes added.

Kansas City opens the 2026 regular season against the Denver Broncos on September 14.