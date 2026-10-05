Chiefs’ Andy Reid Sends Blunt Message on Tyquan Thornton’s ‘Rough’ Ankle Injury

The Kansas City Chiefs left Las Vegas with a win Sunday, but head coach Andy Reid delivered a concerning initial update on wide receiver Tyquan Thornton after the team’s 30-27 victory over the Raiders.

Thornton suffered an ankle injury late in the fourth quarter following one of the biggest plays of the game. He hauled in a 55-yard reception on third down before Raiders safety Treydan Stukes brought him down.

Thornton initially tried to get back to his feet before realizing he had been injured. Medical personnel eventually placed an air cast on his left leg and took him off the field on a cart with less than four minutes remaining.

The catch helped set up a Kenneth Walker touchdown that finished the drive, but Thornton did not return.

Reid didn’t attempt to minimize the situation when reporters asked about Thornton after the game.

“Tyquan Thornton’s ankle, that doesn’t look good,” Reid told reporters. “He’s going to fly back with us and we’ll get further evaluation later here.”

Andy Reid Calls Tyquan Thornton Injury a ‘Tough One’ After Career Day

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]The timing of the injury made the situation especially difficult for the Chiefs.

Thornton was in the middle of the best performance of his NFL career. He finished the game with career highs of 111 receiving yards and two touchdowns.

Reid pointed to more than Thornton’s production when discussing what the receiver means to Kansas City.

“That’s a rough one when you see your teammate [get hurt], especially a guy like Tyquan,” Reid said. “Great father, great husband and all that. Just his attitude. You guys deal with him, you know. His attitude’s unbelievable. He’s great for the team and kind of a leader for that group in there.”

Reid also acknowledged how well Thornton had been playing before the injury interrupted his season.

“For that to happen — especially with the year he’s having, he’s having a phenomenal year to this point — and a great play to boot on top of that,” Reid said. “It’s a tough one to see for all the guys.”

Thornton has 11 receptions for 219 yards and two touchdowns through the opening four games of 2026.

The production comes after a breakout 2025 season for the former New England Patriots second-round pick. Thornton caught 19 passes for 438 yards and three touchdowns over 14 games during his first season in Kansas City.

Chiefs Wide Receiver Injuries Mount After Raiders Victory

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Thornton wasn’t the only Kansas City receiver to leave Sunday’s game injured.

Rashee Rice exited earlier with a hamstring issue, leaving the Chiefs dealing with questions surrounding two members of Patrick Mahomes‘ receiving corps coming out of the divisional matchup.

Xavier Worthy helped pick up some of the workload against Las Vegas. The third-year receiver caught four passes for 70 yards.

Kansas City’s other options at the position include Jalen Royals, Nikko Remigio and rookie Cyrus Allen.