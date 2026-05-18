Arrowhead Stadium Transformed Into ‘Kansas City Stadium’ Ahead of Chiefs’ Planned $3 Billion Exit

Arrowhead Stadium is undergoing a dramatic transformation ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup as the Kansas City Chiefs continue planning their reported $3 billion future stadium project.

For the duration of the tournament, the iconic NFL venue will temporarily drop its Arrowhead branding and operate under the FIFA-required name “Kansas City Stadium.”

The changes go far beyond signage.

Crews have already removed approximately 3,500 seats along the north sideline to create space for a regulation soccer pitch as Kansas City prepares to host World Cup matches this summer.

Chiefs Executive Vice President Matt Kenny said the renovations were always part of the long-term plan to bring the World Cup to Kansas City.

Arrowhead Stadium Receives FIFA World Cup Makeover

Despite concerns from some Chiefs fans, the removed seats are not permanent.

Kenny explained the stadium was originally designed with a modular setup that allows sections to be removed and later restored after the tournament concludes.

The World Cup runs from mid-June through mid-July, and Arrowhead — or “Kansas City Stadium” during the event — is also receiving upgraded LED lighting and enhanced audio systems ahead of the global showcase.

FIFA regulations also require stadiums to temporarily cover sponsor branding during matches, meaning the stadium will look noticeably different on television broadcasts.

The upgrades are part of a broader modernization effort for the venue before the stadium returns to hosting Chiefs games this fall.

Clark Hunt Says FIFA World Cup Connects to Lamar Hunt Legacy

Chiefs Chairman and CEO Clark Hunt recently discussed the emotional significance of hosting the World Cup during an interview about FIFA World Cup 26 coming to Kansas City.

“My dad and my mom, they were fans of all sports, and they loved big sporting events,” Hunt said to KSHB 41 in Kansas City. “There’s nothing bigger than the World Cup. The passion that you get from the fan bases from around the world and the diversity of the fans in terms of how they cheer on their team, there’s nothing like the World Cup.”

Hunt recalled attending his first World Cup with his father, late Chiefs founder Lamar Hunt, in 1974.

“We were in Düsseldorf, Germany, for a game, and we went into one of the town plazas where they had games set up for kids and teenagers,” Hunt said. “My dad, whose nickname was ‘Games,’ he went over and said, ‘Hey, let’s do this.’”

He continued, “I have these fun photos of him doing the same thing, which are just amazing because he didn’t play soccer growing up. But I have to say his form was actually pretty good.”

Lamar Hunt became one of the most influential figures in American soccer history. He was inducted into the National Soccer Hall of Fame in 1982, and U.S. Soccer later named the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup in his honor.

Chiefs Continue Moving Toward New $3 Billion Stadium

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As Arrowhead prepares for the World Cup spotlight, the Chiefs organization is also continuing plans for a future domed stadium project in Kansas City, Kansas.

Clark Hunt recently confirmed the organization expects to reveal initial renderings for the project later this year.

“We’re making progress,” Hunt said. “We have a design competition that’s ongoing between Manica and Populous, and I would hope in the next several months that we’d be able to make a decision on the lead architect.”

According to Hunt, the long-term vision stretches beyond football.

“We plan on bidding for Final Fours, College Football Playoff games, bowl games and, of course, the Super Bowl,” he said.

The proposed domed stadium would reportedly be built near Kansas Speedway and The Legends retail district in Kansas City, Kansas. The project follows approval of more than $2.4 billion in Kansas bonds tied to the planned development.

If completed, the new venue would mark the end of an era for Arrowhead Stadium, which has served as the Chiefs’ home since 1972.