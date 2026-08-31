Chiefs Lure Ex-Bills & Eagles Vet to KC in Practice Squad News

The Kansas City Chiefs added to their roster on Monday with two processed waiver claims; former Tampa Bay edge rusher Jack Pyburn and ex-San Francisco 49ers defensive tackle Bryson Eason.

In the wake of the 53-man roster appearing to be more-or-less fixed – at least for the moment – Kansas City has started to turn its attention to the practice squad.

On Monday, the team announced that they had procured the services of a former rival player; ex-Buffalo Bills and Philadelphia Eagles fullback Ben VanSumeren, per Jordan Schultz.

“Sources: The Chiefs are signing former Eagles and Bills FB Ben VanSumeren to their practice squad.” Schultz reported on Aug. 31. “Former Super Bowl champion was waived by Buffalo as part of the final cuts.”

Chiefs Sign Ben VanSumeren to the Practice Squad

VanSumeren spent three seasons in Philadelphia as a hybrid linebacker and fullback.

After a rookie season that saw him play on defense and special teams in 9 games and 1 start, VanSumeren became a hybrid linebacker/fullback for the 2024 season before being made a full-time fullback in 2025 – although he only managed to feature in one game due to tearing his patellar tendon in the season opener against the Dallas Cowboys.

The 26-year old signed with the Bills this offseason, and many expected him to make the final roster after he beat out Jackson Acker for the starting FB role. However, he was waived on Sunday, and now he signs with the Chiefs’ practice squad.

What Role Could VanSumeren Play This Season?

The Chiefs do not currently have a fullback on the active roster, with backup tight end Noah Gray likely to fill the role. Nose tackle Khyris Tonga is also a candidate to fulfill fullback duties in shorter yardage scenarios, or goal-line trick plays.

Yet, VanSumeren is likely to be a strong candidate to be elevated from the practice squad for game days early on in the season if head coach Andy Reid and offensive coordinator desire and experienced full back in heavy-set formations.

With the Chiefs looking to take the load off quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who is returning from a serious knee injury suffered last December, it is unsurprising to see the coaching staff add pieces to assist the run game that could be critical early on in the season.