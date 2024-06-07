Chiefs DE’s Family Asks For ‘Continued Prayers’ After Cardiac Arrest

The Kansas City Chiefs defensive end B.J. Thompson suffered a seizure and went into cardiac arrest at practice on Thursday, June 6. Thompson was taken to the hospital in an ambulance, ESPN reported. The rest of the players were sent home.

Later that night, NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero shared an update on the Chiefs’ fifth-round pick from the 2023 NFL draft.

Pelissero shared a message from Thompson’s agent, Chris Turnage, who visited Thompson in the hospital. “BJ is still unconscious at this point, but he’s stable and vitals are good. His family asks for your continued prayers.”

The Chiefs rescheduled the final day of organized team activities for Friday, June 7, when head coach Andy Reid is expected to address reporters.

Thompson, who earned a Super Bowl ring his rookie year, appeared in one regular season game. The Stephen F. Austin alum played against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 18, after Kansas City had already clinched their spot in the playoffs. He recorded two total sacks.

Chiefs DC Steve Spagnuolo Spoke About B.J. Thompson’s ‘Scary’ Incident During KC’s Charity Softball Event

Several Chiefs players participated in the second annual Kansas City charity softball game on Thursday night at Legends Field. Before the game started, Father Richard Roca held a moment of prayer for Thompson.

Chiefs defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo attended the charity game and offered to say a few words about Thompson before taking any questions, Fox 4 KC reported.

“Let me say this before I say anything, I’m thinking about BJ right now,” Spagnuolo said. “It was scary. I think the guys were a little bit scared, I know I was. But a lot of praying and [head athletic trainer] Rick [Burkholder] and his staff did a terrific job.”

Spagnuolo noted he wasn’t in the room where he went into cardiac arrest, as it happened in a special teams meeting. “But everybody you know, to a man to a person to a woman, because we have some female trainers, they were terrific, they did a great job. So we’ll keep our fingers crossed. I’ll let Andy handle the rest of that.”

Chiefs safety Justin Reid, guard Trey Smith, and running back Lois Rees-Zammitt participated in the softball game. The event raised over $200,000.

B.J. Thompson Went to the White House to Celebrate the Chiefs’ Super Bowl Win



Thompson joined the Chiefs’ trip to the White House to meet President Joe Biden and celebrate the team’s 2024 Super Bowl win. The 27-year-old posted several photos from the trip in Washington D.C. on Instagram.

He wrote, “Posted at the White House got me feeling like the president 👔.” He took several photos in front of former President Barack Obama’s portrait, former President Bill Clinton’s painting, and the Lombardi Trophy.

The Chiefs became back-to-back Super Bowl champions after defeating the San Fransisco 49ers 25-22 in overtime. Kansas City is looking to do what’s never been done before and go for a Super Bowl three-peat this season. Thompson posted after the Chiefs won, Super Bowl Champion.. I Like How That Sound🗣️💍.”