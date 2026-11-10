Blockbuster Chiefs Trade Proposal Would Land Justin Jefferson, Ship Justin Fields

The Kansas City Chiefs have just hours to make roster additions before the NFL trade deadline hits, but one pundit believes that’s enough time to pull off a massive blockbuster.

The Chiefs are expected to seek help for their ailing wide-receiving corps, which lost Tyquan Thornton and has been lacking reliable targets for quarterback Patrick Mahomes. ESPN’s Nick Wright suggested the Chiefs could land one of the league’s top receivers, while also filling a major need for a suddenly struggling NFC contender.

Chiefs Could Land Justin Jefferson for Massive Draft Haul

After the Minnesota Vikings fell to the Buffalo Bills on Monday Night Football behind a putrid performance from quarterback Carson Wentz, Wright floated a blockbuster idea to help both sides.

“Justin Jefferson for 2 1sts & Justin Fields. Send. It. In,” Wright shared in a post on X.

As John Dillon of USA Today’s Chiefs Wire noted, former Chiefs lineman Mitchell Schwartz arrived at the same conclusion after watching Monday’s game. Schwartz also took to social media to suggest the Chiefs could land Jefferson for “at least” two first-round picks and a third-rounder.

“While it is unclear exactly how serious Schwartz was about this hypothetical scenario, the Chiefs are rumored to be among the teams exploring options at the wide receiver position ahead of the NFL trade deadline on November 10,” Dillon noted.

Chiefs Could Help Solve Lingering Issue for the Vikings

Jefferson was visibly frustrated during his team’s 23-6 loss to the Bills. The Vikings started Wentz in relief of the injured and struggling Kyler Murray, but he responded with one of the worst quarterback performances of the season. The former No. 2 overall pick completed just 8-of-25 passes for 81 yards with two interceptions. Wentz also lost a fumble when his backward pass to Jefferson was too high, allowing Bills edge rusher Greg Rousseau to recover.

The Vikings could be in need of a steady quarterback, especially after dropping two straight games to fall to 6-2, losing pace in a competitive NFC North division. The Chiefs originally traded for Fields as an insurance policy in case Mahomes hadn’t recovered from a torn ACL in time to start the year, but Mahomes has returned and played sharp, leading the Chiefs to a 6-2 record.

Jefferson would solve some of Kansas City’s offensive issues, especially a lack of reliable play from the wide receiving corps. The team lost Thornton for the majority of the regular season, if not more, after he suffered a dislocated ankle.