Brittany Mahomes Celebrates Patrick Mahomes’ Hall of Fame Honor

During the offseason, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and his wife, Brittany Mahomes, spend much time at their mansion in Westlake, Texas.

While Mahomes and Brittany tied the knot in 2022, the couple first started dating while students at Whitehouse High School in Tyler, Texas. Mahomes went on to play football with the Texas Tech Raiders before the Chiefs drafted him as the No. 10 overall pick in the 2017 NFL draft.

Before reporting for Organized Team Activities, Mahomes returned to the Lone Star State for an exciting occasion, to be inducted into the Texas High School Football Hall of Fame in Waco.

The 29-year-old quarterback joins eight other people in the Class of 2025, including former Heisman Trophy winner Robert Griffin III.

A narrator states in a video shared by the Hall of Fame, “The Texas High School Football Hall of Fame recognizes those who impacted the game beyond compare in a state where excellence is the standard.

“This year, the Hall of Fame welcomes Patrick Mahomes II of Whitehouse High School on May 10, 2025….Patrick Mahomes II excelled for the Whitehouse Wildcats, throwing for more than 8,000 yards and 90 touchdowns in his final two high school seasons.”

Brittany Mahomes Joined Patrick Mahomes at the Texas High School Football Hall of Fame Ceremony

Brittany, who attends every Chiefs game both home and away, did not miss her husband’s induction ceremony on Saturday. Back in high school, Mahomes was named the MaxPreps Male Athlete of the Year for the 2013-2014 school year.

During his senior season, he led the Wildcats to an undefeated regular season while throwing for 4,619 yards and 50 touchdowns. He also rushed for 948 yards and 15 touchdowns.

While watching the ceremony on Saturday, Brittany posted a photo on her Instagram Stories and wrote, “Go Wildcats.”

Patrick Mahomes, Brittany Mahomes Helped Buy His Mom a New House in Texas

After the two-time league MVP and Brittany welcomed their third child, Golden Raye, in January, the couple, along with the quarterback’s brother, Jackson Mahomes, purchased Randi Mahomes a bigger home in Texas. Golden joins big sister, Sterling Skye, 4, and big brother, Patrick “Bronze” Lavon, 2.

Randi posted a photo on the front porch of the new abode and wrote, “Home is where the heart is—and my heart is full! Beyond grateful for my amazing family @patrickmahomes @brittanylynne @jacksonmahomes and my grandbabies for this incredible blessing.

“Being a Mom and Grandi is the greatest joy of my life, and I’m so thankful for the love that surrounds me every day. Here’s to new memories, laughter, and love in this beautiful new home! ❤️.”

Mahomes and his wife, of course, have plenty of room in the $3.7 million, 7,800-square-foot home in Texas. The four-bedroom house includes a wine room, family room, outdoor pool, tan deck, grill grotto, and spa, per Realtor.com.