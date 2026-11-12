Brittany Mahomes’ Expected Due Date Brings Good News for Patrick Mahomes

Patrick Mahomes and wife Brittany are expecting their fourth child, and the expected timing could be great for the Kansas City Chiefs.

The couple took to social media on Tuesday to share the good news, announcing that they have another child on the way.

“Another blessing from God … & then there were 6,” the pair wrote.

The couple’s expected due date could bring a bit of good news for Mahomes and his team.

Brittany Mahomes’ Due Date Could Come During Chiefs Offseason

While neither Brittany nor Patrick Mahomes announced the due date for the newest member of their family, the timing implies that the new member will arrive during one of the quietest points of the team’s offseason.

The couple has traditionally waited until around the second trimester to publicly announce their pregnancies. They announced the pregnancy for their latest child, Golden Raye, in July 2024 before her birth on January 12, 2025. They also announced the pregnancy for Patrick “Bronze” Lavon III in May 2022 and welcomed him in November 2022.

If the latest addition follows a similar timeline, they would be welcoming their newest child in late April or early May 2027. That would come sometime around the team’s voluntary OTAs, weeks before mandatory minicamp in early June.

Newest Addition to Mahomes Family Comes as Surprise

The latest pregnancy comes as something of a surprise after the couple repeatedly said they had no plans to expand their family beyond three children.

After the birth of Golden Raye, Patrick Mahomes said he was happy being a family of five.

“I’m good with three for right now,” he said, via Fox News. “We’ll see down the line maybe, but my goal was always three, so we’ve had three, and we’ll stick there for a while and see if we need to come back and get another one later on.”

Patrick Mahomes also praised Brittany at the time, saying she was doing great after the arrival of their third child.

“It’s been cool. I mean, I’m just supporting. Brittany crushed it,” he said. “It’s been cool to welcome another baby girl in our family and see how my other kids react to her and having baby sissy and stuff like that. It’s been a lot of fun, and it was cool that football was on TV when I was in the hospital, so I got to watch a little bit. Brittany was kind enough to let us watch football as she was getting ready to give birth to our second daughter.”