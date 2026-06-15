Patrick Mahomes’ Son Bronze Has Adorable Taylor Swift Moment at Arrowhead

Patrick Mahomes recently celebrated a new contract with the Kansas City Chiefs, but one of the most memorable moments from the day came courtesy of his youngest son.

A video shared by the Chiefs captured several behind-the-scenes moments from Mahomes’ contract signing, including an adorable interaction involving 3-year-old Bronze Mahomes and Taylor Swift.

As the Mahomes family walked through Arrowhead Stadium, Bronze spotted a photo of Swift displayed on a wall commemorating her performances at the venue during the Eras Tour.

“It’s Taylor,” the toddler said while pointing at the image.

The brief moment quickly caught fans’ attention as Swift’s connection to the Chiefs continues through her relationship with star tight end Travis Kelce.

Bronze Mahomes Recognizes Taylor Swift at Arrowhead Stadium

The Chiefs’ Instagram reel focused on Mahomes officially signing his new contract while surrounded by his family.

Brittany Mahomes joined her husband for the occasion along with their children, Sterling, Bronze and Golden Raye.

As the family made their way through the stadium, Bronze immediately recognized Swift’s image on display inside Arrowhead Stadium.

The moment offered another reminder of how closely intertwined the Mahomes and Kelce families have become since Swift began dating Kelce in 2023.

Swift has attended numerous Chiefs games at Arrowhead Stadium and has become a familiar presence around the organization.

Patrick Mahomes Explains Why Kansas City Remains Important to His Family

Beyond the lighthearted family moment, Mahomes also reflected on what Kansas City means to him and his future.

Speaking in the video shared by the Chiefs, Mahomes emphasized that his commitment extends beyond football.

“It means the world to me just because the city that Kansas City is and the people that it has, we’ve done a lot of great things here. But I think more than that, it’s just the community that we built,” Mahomes said.

The three-time Super Bowl champion then discussed why remaining with the Chiefs matters to his family.

“To have my kids grow up here and around such great people. I’m glad I can extend [my contract] and hopefully finish my career here,” he added.

Mahomes has repeatedly spoken about his connection to Kansas City since arriving as the 10th overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft.

Taylor Swift and Patrick Mahomes Share an Unexpected Connection

Long before Swift became part of the Chiefs’ extended family, she and Mahomes may have crossed paths during the 2019 NFL Draft in Nashville.

Mahomes participated in ESPN’s draft coverage after completing his first season as Kansas City’s starting quarterback.

According to reports, Swift appeared on the same set shortly after Mahomes completed an interview with Robin Roberts.

At the time, neither could have predicted how their worlds would eventually intersect through Kelce.

Since then, the Mahomes and Kelce families have spent time together at several high-profile events, including Super Bowl week activities and the U.S. Open.