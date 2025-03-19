Hi, Subscriber

Ex-Chiefs QB is Plan B for Browns if They Can’t Sign Russell Wilson: Report

  Updated
Former Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Carson Wentz.

Former Kansas City Chiefs backup quarterback Carson Wentz remains a free agent after the first wave of free agency. But that could come to an end soon, as the Cleveland Browns could sign him if things fall through with Russell Wilson.

According to Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com, the Browns and Wentz “definitely have mutual interest” in making Wentz their “bridge QB” if they don’t sign Wilson.

Carson Wentz and Russell Wilson Are Waiting on Aaron Rodgers

The landing spots for Wentz and Wilson will ultimately be determined by fellow veteran free agent QB Aaron Rodgers, who is mulling over signing with either the Pittsburgh Steelers or New York Giants.

Wilson will likely sign with the Steelers if Rodgers doesn’t, and there’s a chance Wilson could wind up with the Browns if he has to decide between Cleveland and New York. Wentz’s options are likely more plentiful because he is a clear-cut QB2 at this point in his career, or, like in his potential case with the Browns, he could be a short-term QB1 option.

Wentz, 32, signed a one-year, $2.5 million contract with the Chiefs in 2024. As the backup to Patrick Mahomes, Wentz only threw passes in two regular season games but started in the team’s Week 17 blowout loss to the division-rival Denver Broncos. In that game, Wentz completed 10-of-17 pass attempts for 98 yards and was sacked four times, per Pro Football Reference.

Cleveland’s current QB1, Deshaun Watson, suffered a setback after undergoing surgery for the torn Achilles he suffered during the 2024 season. Because of that, there’s a high probability that he won’t be able to play at all during the 2025 season.

Watson’s cap hit skyrockets in 2026, so the team might want to hold onto him for one more season before putting an end to one of the worst contracts in NFL history. If the team goes that route and winds up drafting a QB in April, then having a stop-gap QB like Wentz or new Browns QB Kenny Pickett under center next season while whichever QB they draft learns from the bench makes a lot of sense.

X Users Reacted to Carson Wentz Being Linked to Browns

Users on X, formerly Twitter, reacted to Cabot’s report on the Browns having interest in Wentz.

“Can’t imagine this would change anything when it comes to the Browns plans at No. 2 (overall pick),” one person wrote. “I’m pretty confident they’ve decided whether or not they are drafting a quarterback or not, Wentz doesn’t change that decision one way or the other.”

“Reading the replies here and clearly people don’t realize that all (Browns head coach Kevin) Stefanski wants is a QB to not throw INTs which means no Joe Flacco,” another person wrote. “Yes Wentz has had a few rough years but there has been some good ones in there as well. Not a fan of this move BUT if Russ says no, then what?”

“Well, he’s definitely a quarterback. So that’s nice. Otherwise this feels a lot like a ‘we [expletive] up and didn’t get either of the guys we planned on getting,'” another person wrote. “A trade up for Cam (Ward) would help this make more sense.

Devon Clements covers the Kansas City Chiefs and Indianapolis Colts for Heavy.com. A New England native who has covered the NFL since 2017, his previous bylines include USA Today's Sports Media Group and Sports Illustrated. More about Devon Clements

