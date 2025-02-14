NFL Star Takes Brutal Shot at Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce

Now that the big game has wrapped up, one would think that flared tempers would have calmed down. But, in some cases, those tempers, hurt feelings and trash talking are continuing days after the Philadelphia Eagles took down the Kansas City Chiefs in a 40-22 victory.

The Eagles had their big parade on Friday, February 14, and one Philadelphia player took a brutal jab at the NFL darlings of the moment: Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce.

Cheap Shot at Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce

At the parade, Philadelphia defensive back CJ Gardner-Johnson wore a hoodie making fun of Swift’s fans that featured a NSFW slogan, which can be seen via this X post. The comes on the heels of Gardner-Johnson having some online banter with Swifties that hasn’t been too nice.

The night of the game, after the Eagles’ win, the Eagles player shared a picture on his Instagram story of him making fun of Kelce that same evening, with statement implying that Kelce should have stayed with his ex-girlfriend, Kayla Nicole. It’s worth noting that Nicole was at the game, too.

After that incident, Swifties decided to do something about Gardner-Johnson’s unsportsmanlike behavior and posted bad reviews of the restaurant owned by Gardner-Johnson’s mother. The Yelp page for the restaurant, Kings Grill in Rockledge, Florida, even has a note stating, “This business is being monitored by Yelp’s Support team for content related to media reports.”

His mother, Delatron Johnson, actually told TMZ that the restaurant had closed January 25. “I have friends who were sending me the screenshots,” Delatron told TMZ. “They were going, ‘Oh my god, look at this!’ And the first thing everyone said was, ‘the Swifties have attacked.'”

She added, “Yes, we’ve seen all the reviews. The joke is really on the Swifties and everyone entertaining the reviews because Kings Grill is closed.”

In the interview with TMZ, Garder-Johnson’s mom says she’s been “dealing with this since he was a kid,” stating that he still plays football and does the trash talk the same way.

“He talks the talk ’cause he can back it up,” she told TMZ. “The same thing with his mother, I talk the talk because I can back it up.”

Now, Gardner-Johnson seems to be upping the ante with his latest move, but hopefully things will calm down soon.

Travis Kelce and More Retirement Talk

Kelce probably has more on his mind than Gardner-Johnson’s shirt. The star tight end is figuring out if he’s going to retire.

At least one Chiefs player wants him to stay. During a guest spot on FS1’s The Facility, Chiefs defensive end Charles Omenihu said he thinks that the star tight end will be back for another season, and he’s happy about it.

“He’s a Hall of Famer from the moment he says, ‘I’m done,'” Omenihu said. “But, I think Trav has a lot left. I think Trav is an extreme competitor.”

He added, “I think he’s somebody that loves the game. And I think in the storied career that he’s had, going out like that, in my opinion, wouldn’t be something that he would do.”