Chiefs Dodged a Bullet by Not Re-Signing Former Starter

The Kansas City Chiefs parted ways with several starters during the offseason.

Factors that contributed to that included the need for more salary cap space and draft capitol.

The Chiefs achieved both of those goals when they traded cornerback Trent McDuffie to the Los Angeles Rams, which landed them a haul of draft picks and saved them from having to give McDuffie a huge contract extension.

Other key starters Kansas City let walk during free agency were safety Bryan Cook, linebacker Leo Chenal, cornerback Jaylen Watson, defensive end Charles Omenihu, and running back Isiah Pacheco.

Former Kansas City Chiefs S Bryan Cook Named Among NFL’s Most Overpaid Players

Cook left the Chiefs to sign a three-year, $40.3 million deal with the Cincinnati Bengals back in March. Moe Moton of Bleacher Report put together a list of players he feels are the most overpaid at their respective positions. He believes Cook’s body of work doesn’t justify the contract he received.

“The NFL’s top safeties are either ballhawks or make game-changing plays in various roles. Bryan Cook is a solid player at the position, but he doesn’t fit into either of those categories. Yet the Cincinnati Bengals signed Cook to a three-year, $40.3 million deal. They snagged one of the premier free agents on the market at a questionable cost when you dig into the numbers. In 62 games (47 starts), Cook has registered just three interceptions and 15 pass breakups. Though he’s capable of playing both safety positions and nickelback, the 26-year-old is missing the big plays that separate guys like Derwin James Jr., Antoine Winfield Jr. and Kyle Hamilton from others at the position. Perhaps Cook becomes more of a playmaker on passing downs, supplements the pass rush or racks up more tackles for loss in Cincinnati. That said, we should question a team owing $18 million to a safety who’s allowed a passer rating above 128 in three out of four seasons.”

The Bengals had a huge need at safety, which often times lead to teams overpaying. Cook will return to the city where he played his college ball, as he suited up for the Cincinnati Bearcats from 2019-2021. The Chiefs drafted Cook out of Cincinnati in the second round (62nd overall) of the 2022 NFL Draft.

Chiefs Made Wise Decision Letting Cook Go

Cook steadily developed into a quality player of the course of his four-year career in Kansas City. 2025 was his best season to date, recording 85 total tackles and six passes defended. However, he was never considered among the top safeties in the NFL, and wasn’t exactly a difference maker in the Chiefs’ secondary.

K.C. signed Alohi Gilman to replace Cook during the offseason. In 2025 with the Los Angeles Chargers and Baltimore Ravens, Gilman recorded more tackles (90), passes defended (9), and forced fumbles (1). Gilman also has more interceptions since 2022 (4) than Cook (3). The Chiefs inked Gilman for approximately $5 million less per year than what Cook will receive from the Bengals.

Gilman will look to follow in the footsteps of Tyrann Mathieu, Justin Reid, and Cook to anchor the Chiefs’ safety corps. A six-year NFL veteran, Gilman recently stated that he will lead K.C.’s secondary in his own unique style.

“I’m not here to be any of the other guys who have been here in the past, all respect to them, they’ve been great players, but I’m here to be me and build relationships authentically, and be genuine,” Gilman said. “That’s what will get guys to believe in you and trust you when it’s time to make that play on the field. I have great respect and a great relationship with Derwin. He’s a great player, but I’m here to just build and be the best version of myself. I think by doing that it helps the group as a whole.”