Bengals CB Disrespects Chiefs WR Xavier Worthy Ahead of Week 2 Matchup

You would think by now the Cincinnati Bengals would know not to give the Kansas City Chiefs any bulletin board material before facing them in a game. However, Bengals cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt didn’t get that memo, which was evident when he was asked about Chiefs rookie WR Xavier Worthy ahead of Sunday’s Chiefs-Bengals Week 2 matchup

“Speed. That’s about it. He can run straight,” Taylor-Britt said about Worthy to James Rapien of Bengals Talk on September 12. “Run jet sweeps and just run straight. He can’t do too much else, that’s about it.

On September 11, Cincinnati head coach Zac Taylor was asked about Worthy and had a bit more praise for the rookie than Taylor-Britt did.

“He’s a great receiver,” Taylor said, via Rapien. “We enjoyed studying him at Texas. I went to the Pro Day. He’s tremendously fast, but he’s very aware he’s a good football player. He’s not just a fast guy that plays football, he’s a fast guy that’s a really good football player. And so there’s toughness to him. He’s got really good hands, and he’s got great awareness, you know. When he can get those soft zones and be able to run free, it creates challenges for you.”

You can bet that Chiefs brass will make sure Kansas City’s offense, namely Worthy, will see Taylor-Britt’s comments before game time on Sunday.

X Users Reacted to Cam Taylor-Britt’s Comments

Users on X — formerly Twitter — reacted to Taylor-Britt’s comments about Worthy.

“One of the strengths of the Chiefs is they are all focused on the mission,” one person wrote. “The only thing they can control is how they play and they have respect for the game and its players. That’s a reflection of a great organization. Trash talk like this is a reflection of the Bengals.”

“What most people don’t know is that he’s one of the best route runners in the league so the run straight bs shows he doesn’t have a damn clue what they’re about to do to them,” another person wrote.

“Jamaar [Chase] has turned this franchise into a bunch of salty jabronis,” another person wrote. “They never learn to not talk [expletive] before a game. Worthy [touchdown] is guaranteed. Meanwhile, their QB can grip a water bottle. Chiefs by a million.”

“Honestly wish we’d learn our lesson being disrespectful to opponents,” another person wrote. “[Mike] Hilton called it Burrowhead and then we lost….and now CTB is talking crazy…I get it but shut up man.”

“At some point you gotta wonder what type of control Zac Taylor has over this team,” another person wrote. “No way Andy Reid is allowing his players to belittle their opponents ESPECIALLY after losing to one of the worst teams in football.”

Chiefs Play Host to Bengals in Week 2

The Chiefs’ Week 2 game against the Bengals will be played at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday, September 15 at 3:25 p.m. Central Time. The game will be available to watch on CBS.