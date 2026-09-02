Chiefs to Host Ex-Broncos Wide Receiver to Workout: Report

The Kansas City Chiefs are bringing in a former Denver Broncos wide receiver for a tryout later this week, based on multiple reports.

Chris Tomasson of the Denver-Gazette broke the news via X on Wednesday, September 2.

“Source said rookie wide receiver Cameron Ross, who was waived Sunday by the #Broncos and not offered a practice squad spot, will work out with Chiefs on Friday,” Tomasson wrote. “Broncos open season at Kansas City on Sept. 14.”

Chiefs Considering Cameron Ross for Special Teams, Reserve Potential

Charles Goldman of A to Z Sports dispelled the notion that Kansas City is on a mission for inside information from Ross ahead of the team’s Week 1 matchup with Denver, after the 25-year-old wideout spent the last four months as a member of the Broncos’ expanded roster.

Instead, Ross is likely a special teams play above all else who has reserve potential in a Chiefs’ wide receiver room that is not incredibly deep.

“At Virginia in 2025, Ross caught 53 passes for 543 yards and two touchdowns. He also has two career kick return touchdowns, including a 100-yarder in 2025,” Goldman wrote. “That last part matters far more than any inside information Ross could provide the Chiefs. It’s often overstated that teams bring guys like this in to fish for something they can use against an opponent. That’s not what this tryout is about for Kansas City.”

The Chiefs currently list Nikko Remigio and Brashard Smith on the depth chart as their Nos. 1 and 2 kick and punt returners, respectively.

Chiefs Made Minimal Additions to Wide Receiver Group This Offseason

Kansas City’s top three wide receivers, per the team’s most recent depth chart, are Rashee Rice, Xavier Worthy and Tyquan Thornton. That is the same group as last year, with the exception of Thornton moving from a reserve role to the starting lineup following the departure of Hollywood Brown.

And it was tight end Travis Kelce who actually led all Chiefs pass-catchers in targets (108), receptions (76) and receiving yards (851). He tied both Brown and Rice with five receiving touchdowns.

The Chiefs’ next three options at wideout are fifth-round rookie Cyrus Allen, who has generated considerable buzz this offseason; Jaylen Royals, who appeared in seven games last season and made two catches on three targets; and Andrew Armstrong, a 2025 undrafted free agent out of Arkansas who earned his spot across training camp and the preseason.

Kansas City entered the offseason in need of more pass-catching prowess, but decided instead to focus the bulk of its resources on bolstering the defense.

It is unlikely that Ross will make much of an impact in the passing game, if any, should he earn a spot on the practice squad following his Friday workout and/or eventually elevate to the active roster.

But this season will be, in at least some small part, about the Chiefs taking a few swings on pass-catchers like Armstrong and Ross and seeing if someone sticks.