Chiefs CB L’Jarius Sneed Makes Unexpected Offer to Fan Following Return From Injury

Kansas City Chiefs cornerback L’Jarius Sneed is earning praise from fans after making a special offer to a supporter who attended the team’s 22-6 victory over the Los Angeles Chargers.

Sneed, who recently returned to action after a knee injury, responded to a fan on X who wanted his No. 38 jersey as a birthday keepsake.

The fan, who uses the handle @joeyv18, attended Sunday’s game at Arrowhead Stadium to celebrate turning 38 and shared a photo of Sneed walking toward the locker room with his teammates.

“Longshot but was at the Chiefs game sunday celebrating my 38th Birthday was hoping to get that Sneed 38 jersey to commemorate the trip!” the fan wrote.

Sneed quickly responded, offering to help.

“I gotcha, dm me your address or P.O. Box,” the cornerback replied.

Chiefs supporters praised his willingness to help make the fan’s birthday memorable.

L’Jarius Sneed’s Birthday Gesture Draws Praise From Chiefs Fans

Several fans responded to Sneed’s message, praising the veteran cornerback for taking time to acknowledge a supporter.

One fan wrote, “So much respect for @jay__sneed for this one of my favorite chiefs, since he was a rookie.”

Another added, “You sir, are the man! That is badass that you would do this for a fan. A true Chief through and through!”

Other responses included, “Sneed is a man of the people!” and “What a great dude. True to the Kingdom!”

The exchange came shortly after Sneed was cleared to play against Los Angeles despite appearing on the injury report.

Chiefs Cornerback Returns From Knee Injury Against Chargers

Sneed entered Sunday’s AFC West matchup listed as questionable because of a knee injury.

However, the 29-year-old was not listed as inactive before kickoff, making him available for the divisional game.

Kansas City defeated Los Angeles 22-6, remaining undefeated following its early-season bye week.

Sneed’s availability was significant given the injuries that limited him during his two seasons with the Tennessee Titans.

After Kansas City traded him to Tennessee in 2024, the cornerback signed a four-year, $76 million contract.

However, injuries prevented him from establishing a consistent role with the Titans.

Sneed appeared in just 12 games over two seasons in Tennessee.

He began the 2025 season on the physically unable to perform list while recovering from a knee procedure and a lingering quadriceps injury.

The cornerback eventually returned and appeared in seven games, recording 26 tackles and three passes defended.

Another quadriceps injury against the New England Patriots in Week 7 ended his season, and Sneed spent the final 10 games on injured reserve.

L’Jarius Sneed Reunited With Kansas City After Two Seasons With Titans

Sneed returned to the Chiefs in June after agreeing to a one-year contract worth up to $5 million.

His agents, the Katz Brothers, confirmed the agreement to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

The reunion brought Sneed back to the organization that selected him in the fourth round of the 2020 NFL Draft.

During his first stint in Kansas City, Sneed helped the Chiefs win two Super Bowl championships and became an important part of their secondary.

Across six NFL seasons, he has recorded 352 tackles, 43 passes defended and 10 interceptions.

His return also came during a significant offseason overhaul of Kansas City’s cornerback group.

The Chiefs traded Trent McDuffie to the Los Angeles Rams, while Jaylen Watson also joined Los Angeles in free agency.

Kansas City responded by trading up in the 2026 NFL Draft to select Mansoor Delane and signing Kader Kohou and Kaiir Elam.