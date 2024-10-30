Celebrity Insider ‘Convinced’ Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Are Breaking Up

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift seem to be in relationship bliss, but there’s at least one celebrity who is waiting with bated breath for an “embarrassing” breakup between these two lovebirds.

Reality TV star Kim Kardashian wants to see the relationship between Kelce and Swift end, according to an October 28 report from Life & Style magazine. Kardashian, per the report, is “placing bets that the romance will bite the dust just like all her previous relationships did.”

Celeb ‘Privately Getting a Big Kick Out of’ Possible Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift Breakup: Report

In the report, the source tells Life & Style magazine that even though “Kim would never say anything publicly,” that “privately, she’s getting a big kick out of predicting when this whole thing will crash and burn and laughing at how embarrassing it’s all going to be for Taylor when it does.”

The Life & Style source added, “Between how rushed things have been [with Travis] to Taylor’s crappy track record, the odds are certainly not in their favor, and Kim’s convinced they’re not going to make it in the long term,” the Life & Style source explains. “Kim’s not looking for another fight with Taylor, but it does really piss her off that she gets completely raked over the coals for her dating dramas, while Taylor always seems to come out smelling like a rose.”

In other words, “No doubt she’s going to raise a glass of champagne if and when Travis and Taylor do break up,” the Life & Style report said.

Travis Kelce Says He and Taylor Swift Are ‘Happy’

Kardashian might have to wait a bit if she’s hoping to see a breakup. On Wednesday, October 30, the Kansas City Chiefs star talked about his relationship with Swift in an episode of his “New Heights” podcast with his brother, Jason.

Speaking with his “Grotesquerie” costar Niecy Nash-Betts during the show, Kelce thanked the actress for keeping things personal when people asked her about his personal life. Nash-Betts said that her phone’s been going off ever since the Ryan Murphy program aired with people trying to find out about what’s going on with Taylor. She said she never gives any information and tells Kelce that she always simply says, “Get off that man’s business.” Good answer.

“I appreciate you always,” Travis said in response. “And every time someone that has a mic in front of you always asks you something like that, thank you for always showing up. You know it’s real, and you know that me and Tay are absolutely happy.”

Swift’s father also seems to approve of Kelce. Per an October 30 report from Us Weekly, Swift’s dad sung Kelce’s praises to a passenger on a recent flight.

“He did say out of all of her boyfriends in the last 12 years that Travis has made the biggest impact and that Travis has a phenomenal family. He actually said that he knew Jason Kelce’s wife’s dad [Ed McDevitt, father to Kylie Kelce] before they started dating and so he said … ‘I knew they [the family] were amazing,'” the report reads.