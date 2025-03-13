Ex-NFL Star Urges Chiefs to Sign ‘Security Blanket’ for Patrick Mahomes

Former NFL star wide receiver Chad Johnson took to X, formerly Twitter, to urge the Kansas City Chiefs to sign recently released wide receiver Cooper Kupp.

“Dear @Chiefs you want a security blanket,” Johnson wrote and ended with an exclamation point emoji on March 12 in response to the NFL’s post about Kupp’s release.

Kupp, 31, was released on March 12 after eight seasons with the Los Angeles Rams. According to Spotrac, because Kupp has been designated as a post-June 1 release, the Rams will keep Kupp’s $28.7 million cap hit on their books until June 1 and will save $15 million in cap space come June. The team will then carry $14.78 million in dead cap in 2025 and $7.48 million in 2026.

Chiefs Could Add Cooper Kupp as Chain Mover

Once upon a time, Kupp was one of the NFL’s best receivers and arguably one of the best players in the entire league. Even though those days are long gone, Kupp still has enough left in the tank to contribute to an NFL team.

Despite being older, only playing in 12 regular season games, and no longer being the No. 1 option in the Rams passing game, Kupp still managed a 67-710-6 stat line for the 2024 season.

That’s why, despite being a diminished version of himself, Kupp could still be an asset to a team like the Chiefs, who need another player who can win underneath in the passing game.

Rashee Rice will eventually fill that role, but he must fully recover from his knee injury first and will likely serve a multi-game suspension during the 2025 season as well. Kupp could fill that role early in the 2025 season and could rotate in once Rice returns to action later in the season.

Simply put — if the Chiefs could sign Kupp to a one-year, incentive-laden deal, he would be a great addition to Kansas City’s offense.

Cooper Kupp Bids Farewell to Los Angeles

Kupp took to X on March 12 to bid farewell to the Rams community.

“Eight years of incredible memories.

“We talked often about the Rams being back in LA and how we would grow to be something special here. And there was frustration early on around getting the buy in from the people of LA.

“But we knew at the end of the day, it’s about providing moments. Shared experiences. The things that parents and their children will talk about and remember forever.

“That is what makes the ending of these last eight years so difficult. It’s the ending of something we have enjoyed building with you. Thank you for these shared moments.

“Thank you LA for welcoming my family with open arms and allowing us to grow here.

“Next chapter starts now. Best is yet to come.”

Users on X reacted to Kupp’s post. One person wrote, “This is killing so many of us who are season-ticket holders… But I do believe the best is to come for you, a great new chapter… God is in control. You are awesome, Sir. A strong and humble and wonderful example.”

Another person wrote, “Man Cooper…say it ain’t so. You’ve made being a Rams fan more special. You’re 1 of 1 and we won’t be able to replace you. You just bring too much to the table on the field and to the fabric that is our culture. Thank you and we wish you all the best down the road. Respect and love always. You’re always a Ram legend.”