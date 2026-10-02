Andy Reid Shares Exciting News on 2025 Snap Leader

The Kansas City Chiefs‘ reasons for contentment following their impressive 3-0 start have been boosted even further on Friday when head coach Andy Reid announced that safety Chamarri Conner would play his first game of the season at the Las Vegas Raiders.

Matt McMullen, the senior team reporter for the Chiefs, posted on X that Reid confirmed this news on Friday. Conner has also been cleared, per the team’s injury report.

Chamarri Conner Set to Return in Week 4 Against the Raiders

“Chamarri Conner (knee) is set to make his season debut on Sunday, per Coach Reid.” McMullen posted on X.

Conner lead the team in snaps – at least those on the two main sides of the ball, offense and defense, with 1021 in 2025. The only other player to cross the 1,000 snap threshold on offense or defense was linebacker Nick Bolton.

But the 26-year old suffered a knee injury during the preseason that has kept him out of the Chiefs’ first three bouts of the season – all wins. The primary loser snap-wise from this move will be Jaden Hicks, who has been relegated to the second string following Conner’s return.

Which Players Will Make Room for Conner on Defense?

Hicks will see his snap count that has until now been perfect; playing 189 out of 189 snaps on defense; diminish this coming week.

Conner could also take some snaps in the slot, with veteran L’Jarius Sneed having had a very mixed re-start to his Chiefs career as the nickel back. Although Sneed did force a fumble in the second quarter against the Miami Dolphins, his overall performance through three games has been poor, garnering a 41.0 grade from Pro Football Focus, 96th out of 99 qualifying corners.

Sneed was also one of the most penalized players in the NFL over the past half-decade coming into the season.

Regardless, this is very good news for Kansas City. And perhaps even more optimistically, it leaves them with just one player missing on the active roster: left tackle Josh Simmons, who has been deputized excellently by rookie Khalil Benson.