Chiefs HC Andy Reid Sets Stage for Injured Starter to Return for Divisional Round

The Kansas City Chiefs could be given a boost on defense during the AFC Divisional Round, as head coach Andy Reid said there’s a chance cornerback Jaylen Watson (ankle) could make his long-awaited return.

“I kind of want to see this week — see how he does. But what I’ve seen so far, it’s been good. He’s in good shape. I’m not telling you he can play a whole game, but I think he has a chance of playing. We’ll see,” Reid said of Watson during his press conference on January 14.

Watson, 26, has been sidelined since Week 7 with a broken ankle that he suffered in the 28-18 win over the San Francisco 49ers.

The workout videos Watson posted on his social media during his rehab showed he was working diligently to return this season. That hard work paid off when the Chiefs activated his 21-day practice window to return from injured reserve on January 3. The team has until January 24 to activate Watson to the 53-player roster, otherwise, they will be forced to shut him down for the season.

If Watson is activated from IR this week, he likely will rotate in with Joshua Williams and Nazeeh Johnson for Saturday’s AFC Divisional Round matchup against the Houston Texans at Arrowhead Stadium.

In six games played this season, Watson allowed a 53.6% completion percentage, four pass breakups, and zero touchdowns, per PFF.

Chiefs Set for Rematch Against Texans

Kansas City last faced Houston in Week 16 of the regular season and the result was a 27-19 win for the Chiefs at Arrowhead.

Against the Texans, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes completed 28-of-41 pass attempts for 260 yards and one touchdown. He also ran the ball five times for 33 yards and a touchdown.

Mahomes’s leading receiver in that game was rookie wideout Xavier Worthy, who had a season-high 11 targets and seven receptions for 65 yards and one touchdown. Veteran running back Kareem Hunt led Kansas City’s backfield with 11 rushes or 55 yards — 5.0 yards per carry — and one touchdown.

The Chiefs defense rose to the occasion against the Texans. The unit allowed 311 yards of total offense, sacked Houston QB C.J. Stroud two times, and also intercepted him twice.

The Chiefs (1) will face the Texans (4) on Saturday, January 18 at 3:30 p.m. Central Time. The game will be available to watch on ESPN, ESPN Plus, and ABC.

The other AFC Divisional round matchup will be between the Buffalo Bills (2) and Baltimore Ravens (3) in Buffalo. That game will be played on Sunday, January 19 at 5:30 p.m. Central Time and will be available to watch on CBS and Paramount Plus.

X Users React to Chiefs Facing Texans in AFC Divisional Round

Users on X, formerly Twitter, reacted to the Chiefs squaring off against the Texans in the AFC Divisional Round.

“Could the Texans beat the Chiefs? Maybe. Any given Sunday and all that. But I highly doubt this is the team that finally keeps Patrick effing Mahomes from the AFC Conference Championship Game,” Adam Best of Arrowhead Addict wrote. “Houston’s offense hasn’t looked right all season. Losing [Stefon] Diggs and Tank [Dell] hurt bad.”

“As the Chiefs get ready for another playoff game, I feel compelled to remind you all of something: The team that was coming to Kansas City was going to be a good team coming off a win over another good team,” Kurtis Seaboldt of Sports Radio 810 WHB wrote. “Yes, the Texans looked good. If they hadn’t looked good, they wouldn’t be coming to Kansas City, they’d be getting ready for the offseason and the Chargers would be coming to Kansas City and fans would be talking about how good THEY looked.

“The dream scenario of a team looking somewhat hapless while also winning is just that. A dream. You know who should be worried? Texans fans. Their team has to go on the road to face the best team in the NFL, powered by the best player in the game.”