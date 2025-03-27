Chiefs DE Charles Omenihu Reacts to NFL Banishing Popular Celebration

Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Charles Omenihu took to social media to react to the NFL announcing that it will now penalize players for using the “nose wipe” gesture.

Omenihu reacted to the news with a post that included nothing but 11 question marks.

According to the NFL’s updated rules report, page 50, Rule 12, Section 3, Article 1(d) states, “There shall be no unsportsmanlike conduct. This applies to any act which is contrary to the generally understood principles of sportsmanship. Such acts specifically include, among others: Any violent gesture, which shall include but not limited to a throat slash, simulating firing or brandishing a gun, or using the ‘nose wipe’ gesture, or an act that is sexually suggestive or offensive.”

The result of performing the ‘nose wipe’ gesture moving forward will be a 15-yard penalty.

Fans Irate Over NFL Banning ‘Nose Wipe’ Gesture

Fans took to social media to air their grievances about the NFL’s decision to penalize the ‘nose wipe’ gesture

“The NFL’s decision to ban CeeDee Lamb‘s ‘nose wipe’ celebration feels overly restrictive,” one person wrote. “It’s a harmless, creative expression that fans love. The league should focus on more pressing issues rather than policing these fun moments that add personality to the game.”

Another person added, “They just wanna take the fun out of the game. You might as well say shooting a bow and arrow, stomping on the ground etc is all violent gestures @NFL. This is a grown man sport, stop the bs.”

“I’m an ‘Old Head’ of Chiefs Twitter. I looked up the nose wipe celebration. It’s like the throat cut gesture but right below the nose. The NFL banning this celebration is absurd,” another person wrote. “It’s not a violent gesture at all. Whoever banned it makes me feel young.”

“I don’t have children nor do I plan to but it seems that most of the children I’ve been around could benefit from being shown how to wipe their nose,” another person wrote.

“Pretty soon clapping will be banned. I’m not even a huge fan of the celebrations, but the NFL is neutering themselves at this point,” another person wrote. “It’s a violent game, but let’s worry about hurting someone’s feelings with a gesture.”

Chiefs Take OT in Post-Free Agency Mock Draft

Kyle Crabbs of The 33rd Team dished out a post-free agency mock draft on March 24 and has the Chiefs taking offensive tackle Josh Simmons out of Ohio State with the 31st overall pick.

“Kansas City has made a habit of spending big on offensive linemen in free agency. First, it was Joe Thuney‘s monster deal. Next, Jawaan Taylor‘s. This year, the team spent handsomely for Jaylon Moore, giving him $15M per season,” Crabbs wrote.

“The Chiefs’ success gives them the ability to draft a player with some short-term medical questions in Josh Simmons and groom him,” he continued. “He’s played both left and right tackle in college and could push Moore inside or potentially take over for Taylor long-term.”

The 2025 NFL Draft will take place in Green Bay, Wisconsin, and will begin on Thursday, April 24 at 7 p.m. Central Time.