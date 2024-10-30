Ex-Chiefs CB Announces Tragic News About 1-Year-Old Daughter

Former Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Charvarius Ward, who has played for the San Francisco 49ers since 2022, announced on Instagram on October 29 that his one-year-old daughter, Amani Joy, passed away Monday morning after a battle with heart problems.

“We are heartbroken that our beautiful baby girl, Amani Joy passed away on Monday morning,” Ward wrote on Instagram on October 29. “She was the best blessing we could have asked for, and her joyous spirit made us smile from ear to ear. She taught us to have patience, trust, and a positive outlook on life. She showed us true strength and bravery. She overcame adversity at a young age and was always happy, lighting up every room with her smile. Having the privilege of being her parents and seeing the world through her eyes has changed us for the better. She will forever be daddy’s best friend and mommy’s little girl. We’ll miss you and love you forever, Amani Joy.”

The San Francisco CB explained on the “Third and Long” podcast last December that his daughter was born with Down Syndrome and two holes in her heart, one of which required surgery.

Ward, who signed with the Chiefs as an undrafted rookie in 2018 and spent four years with the team, was a Pro Bowler and second-team All-Pro in 2023 as a member of the 49ers.

49ers Release Statement on Amani Joy’s Death

The 49ers also released a statement about Joy’s passing.

“The 49ers family is devastated by the sudden passing of Charvarius Ward’s beloved one-year-old daughter, Amani Joy. Amani truly embodied pure happiness and brought joy to all those around her with her sweet demeanor and contagious laugh. We will continue to grieve with Charvarius and Monique, while sending them our love and support during this unimaginable time.”

X Users React to Charvarius Ward’s Tragic News

Users on X, formerly Twitter, reacted to the death of Ward’s one-year-old daughter.

“All of chiefs kingdom is with you! You are in our hearts and prayers,” one person wrote. “Prayers for peace during this difficult time. All the love to you!”

“So saddened to hear of the loss of your beloved daughter,” another person wrote. “I can’t imagine any words that could offer comfort for the sorrow your family must be going through. I hope your family can find some strength and comfort in the loving memories of your daughter.”

“Damn fam.. I’m so sorry,” another person wrote. “I don’t know how it feels to lose a child, but we need you and Monique to stay strong. My brudda, Amani, is still with you and watching over you now. Make her proud and show her how strong You and her mother truly are. #DoitforAmani.”

“No matter what team and how big the rivalry is, I’ll always have a special place for those who lose little ones,” another person wrote. “Prayers go out to Charvarius and his entire family.”

“As the father of a son with a serious heart condition, this is heartbreaking,” another person wrote. “Can’t imagine the pain Charvarius and his wife are going through right now.”

“LIFE is always bigger than fandom. Being a father of 3 myself, this absolutely breaks my heart,” another person wrote. “Prayers up to the Ward family as they go through an unfathomable situation.”