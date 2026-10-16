Chief Deliver Message to Nick Bolton After Major Career Achievement

Kansas City Chiefs are sending love to Nick Bolton after he notched a major career accomplishment.

Bolton got a surprise from head coach Andy Reid this summer, with the coach sharing news that the former college standout was being inducted in the University of Missouri Intercollegiate Athletics Hall of Fame Class of 2026.

Bolton received the honor this week, with the team once again sharing a message to the star linebacker on his achievement.

Chiefs Honor Nick Bolton’s Accomplishment

Missouri had announced in June that Bolton was part of this year’s Hall of Fame class, with the ceremony being held during Kansas City’s bye week.

The team took to social media to congratulate Bolton, sharing a pair of pictures from his induction ceremony.

“Sending a big congratulations to @_nickbolton2 for his official induction to the Mizzou Athletics Hall of Fame,” the team shared in its post on X.

Chiefs Shared Love When Nick Bolton First Earned Honor

Reid had already congratulated Bolton in person, telling him during a July practice that he earned his university’s highest athletic honor.

“We know him as a team guy, the ultimate team guy. But today, you’re gonna get an individual award, bud,” Reid said, via SI.com. “Today, you’re going into the (Mizzou Athletics Hall of Fame).”

Bolton added that he was touched by the honor.

“Just an honor,” Bolton said. “The state, the city from Columbia, all the way to Kansas City, man, it’s kind of been my home, been my home and my peace, and I’ve made a lot of friends, lot of memories. So I hope to continue to make them man. Proud of (his teammates), ya’ll helped me get to this and be who I am as well. M-I-Z baby.”

Bolton earned plenty of honors during his three seasons at Missouri, including First-Team All-SEC honors twice and a finalist for the Butkus award. He joined the Chiefs in the 2021 NFL draft, winning two Super Bowls with a fumble-return touchdown in the team’s win over the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII.

Bolton is in the midst of another strong season with the Chiefs, making 20 total tackles through the team’s first four games.