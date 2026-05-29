Chiefs 2026 OTAs: 10 Biggest Takeaways as Patrick Mahomes Continues Remarkable Recovery

The Kansas City Chiefs wrapped up the first week of Organized Team Activities on May 28, offering an early glimpse at the team’s progress ahead of the 2026 season.

While OTAs remain voluntary and non-contact, several storylines emerged during the first three practice sessions. From Patrick Mahomes‘ recovery to promising performances from young players, the Chiefs gave fans plenty to watch before mandatory minicamp begins later this month.

Here are 10 takeaways from the first week of Chiefs OTAs.

1. Patrick Mahomes Remains Focused on Playing in Week 1

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Just 5½ months removed from surgery to repair a torn ACL and LCL, Mahomes is already participating in individual drills and 7-on-7 work.

The quarterback made it clear that his goal has not changed.

“Yeah, for sure. As a competitor, I want to be out there with my guys,” Mahomes said in his post-OTAs press conference on Thursday, May 28. “But I know that’s still a long way away, and so all I can do is execute the day and do whatever I can do to be better that day.”

2. Mahomes Expects to Be Himself When He Returns

One of the biggest questions surrounding Mahomes is whether he will be fully effective when he returns.

The quarterback left little doubt about his mindset.

“I know that whenever I get out there on the field, and I feel like I can be Patrick Mahomes, I’ll be Patrick Mahomes,” Mahomes said. “I’m not going to hold back; I’m going to lay it on the line for my guys and my teammates.”

3. Andy Reid Praised Mahomes’ Recovery Efforts

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Head coach Andy Reid stopped short of calling Mahomes “ahead of schedule,” but he acknowledged the quarterback’s progress.

“He’s working hard,” Reid said in his own part of the press conference. “He’s busted his tail to put himself in this position. Most guys wouldn’t even be able to do this, but he’s put himself in that position.”

Mahomes remains limited to avoid unnecessary contact but continues building chemistry with his receivers.

4. Mahomes Already Looks Comfortable Throwing the Football at Chiefs OTAs

Mahomes delivered one of the highlights of Thursday’s practice when he connected with Xavier Worthy for a touchdown during red-zone work.

After the play, Mahomes celebrated with teammates and appeared energized by the moment.

The throw served as another reminder that the quarterback continues to make steady progress in his rehabilitation.

5. Xavier Worthy Looks Ready for a Bigger Role

Worthy drew praise from Reid after another strong OTA showing.

“He’s really doing a nice job,” Reid said. “It’s great for him to be able to detail things. He’s working like crazy at it.”

According to observations from The Kansas City Star, Worthy made two touchdown catches during red-zone drills with Mahomes.

6. Jalen Royals Is Taking Advantage of Extra Reps

With Rashee Rice absent from OTAs, second-year receiver Jalen Royals has received valuable work with the first-team offense.

“Rashee is not here. It gives Jalen some great reps,” Reid said. “It’s great for him and for the quarterbacks to see what he’s all about on repeated reps.”

Royals appears positioned to compete for a larger role in 2026.

7. Justin Fields Continues Learning the Offense

Backup quarterback Justin Fields experienced some ups and downs during Thursday’s workout.

Reid remains encouraged by what he has seen.

“He’s very smart, and a hard worker,” Reid said. “He doesn’t know all these receivers yet, so he’s getting to know these guys so he can stay on time with them. But I like what I see.”

Fields also delivered one of the day’s best plays on a pass to running back Kenneth Walker.

8. New Offensive Coaches Are Making an Impact at Chiefs OTAs

The Chiefs made several coaching changes this offseason, including the additions of Eric Bieniemy, DeMarco Murray, and Chad O’Shea.

Reid praised the group’s experience and energy.

“EB brings great energy,” Reid said. “He knows everything, he’s got it all down, and he can coach any spot.”

O’Shea has been particularly active during practices, working closely with the receivers.

9. Esa Pole Is Emerging as an Offensive Line Option

Second-year tackle Esa Pole has earned opportunities with the first-team offense.

“You can tell he really worked this offseason, and he looks strong out there,” Reid said. “He’s a smart kid, and he gets it.”

Pole’s development could provide valuable depth as Kansas City sorts through its offensive line competition.

10. Travis Kelce’s Absence at Chiefs OTAs Is Not a Concern

Kelce attended Tuesday’s OTA practice but was not present during Thursday’s media viewing session.

According to reporting from The Kansas City Star’s Pete Sweeney, Kelce was one of several veterans absent from practice.

Because OTAs are voluntary, veteran players frequently miss sessions during the offseason. The Chiefs have not indicated there is any issue involving Kelce, who remains one of the team’s most important leaders heading into the 2026 season.