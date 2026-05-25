Chiefs Advised to Target 12,000-Yard Rival WR to Help Patrick Mahomes

The Kansas City Chiefs may need more help for quarterback Patrick Mahomes in his comeback from a torn ACL, and could find it from a former rival wide receiver.

The Chiefs head into the 2026 season surrounded by uncertainty, from the timeline for Mahomes to return from his injury to the status of wide receiver Rashee Rice and whether he could face a potential league suspension.

Reporter Jordan Foote of SI.com believes the Chiefs could hit the open market to add more help at wide receiver, naming former Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen as a good target.

Chiefs Could Add Trusted Veteran to Help Patrick Mahomes

Foote noted that the Chiefs have seen plenty of Allen from the other side of the field, knowing that the veteran has been a steady target for the Chargers through good times and bad. Whether Allen has much left in the tank could be a bigger concern, Foote added.

“Kansas City knows all too well what Keenan Allen is capable of,” Foote wrote. “The caveat here is that even after back-to-back years of over 700 yards, he’s coming into his age-34 season. The five-time Pro Bowler is far removed from his prime now.”

But Foote added that the Chiefs would not expect Allen to serve as a No. 1 receiver, just an additional target for Mahomes who will have to rely on Rice and an aging Travis Kelce.

“That’s OK, for the Chiefs’ purposes. Back with the Los Angeles Chargers in 2024-25, Allen converted 49 first downs and spent an estimated 58.8% of his time lined up out wide, via Pro Football Focus,” Foote wrote. “He’s a savvy target who thrives on mind games and timing, which could be music to Mahomes’ ears.”

Allen has more than 12,000 total yards over the course of his career with 70 touchdowns, a consistent performer and strong red zone target throughout his career.

Foote added that Allen would be able to contribute in other areas of the game. He is known as a good run blocker, which could pave the way for new running back Kenneth Walker III.

Foote named some other options for the Chiefs to target in free agency, including a potential return for Tyreek Hill. The speedy receiver is recovering from a major knee injury, but said he plans to play this season after being cut loose by the Miami Dolphins after the conclusion of the season.

Rashee Rice Could Miss More Time

Rice’s status could leave a cloud over the Chiefs as they head toward the 2026 season. He was sent to jail to serve his 30-day sentence for a street-racing conviction last season, a setback that could put his season in jeopardy. Rice had just undergone surgery on his knee and will now miss a month of rehab after a failed drug test triggered the start of his sentence.

Rice could also face an NFL suspension, though some league insiders believe he will avoid punishment since he already served a suspension last season for the underlying charges that prompted the jail sentence.