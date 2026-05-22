Chiefs Face Strong A.J. Brown Prediction After Rashee Rice News

The Kansas City Chiefs could have an unexpected hole at wide receiver this season, one they could fill by landing a Pro Bowl trade target.

Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice was hit with a big setback when he failed a drug test, triggering the start of the 30-day jail sentence that had been waiting for him after a felony conviction last year related to a street-racing incident. Rice could face an additional suspension from the NFL, leading one analyst to predict the team will jump into the race for receiver A.J. Brown.

While the New England Patriots are considered the most likely landing spot for Brown, Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox noted that the Chiefs could jump in the mix.

“To be clear, this is a list of teams that should be interested in trading for Brown,” Knox wrote. “The Kansas City Chiefs should at least kick the tires on a trade, as the team lacks overall depth at the position and faces uncertainty surrounding top target Rashee Rice.”

Knox added that Rice is expected to miss the next two months after undergoing knee surgery, which will now have a delayed rehab as he will be out of commission and behind bars for the next month.

Though the Chiefs passed on trading for Brown the first time he hit the trade block, Rice’s situation — and the desire to jump back into Super Bowl contention after missing the playoffs in 2025 — could change the circumstances, Knox added.

“Still, adding Brown would make sense for a team that is hoping to get back in the Super Bowl mix with a healthy Patrick Mahomes in 2026,” Knox wrote.