Chiefs’ Andy Reid: Injured Starter Has ‘Good Chance’ of Returning for Divisional Round

The Kansas City Chiefs could be given a boost on defense during the AFC Divisional Round, as head coach Andy Reid said there’s a chance cornerback Jaylen Watson (ankle) could make his long-awaited return.

“I kind of want to see this week — see how he does. But what I’ve seen so far, it’s been good. He’s in good shape. I’m not telling you he can play a whole game, but I think he has a chance playing. We’ll see,” Reid said of Watson during his press conference on January 14.

Watson, 26, has been sidelined since Week 7 with a broken ankle that he suffered in the 28-18 win over the San Francisco 49ers.

The workout videos Watson posted on his social media during his rehab showed he was working diligently to return this season. That hard work paid off when the Chiefs activated his 21-day practice window to return from injured reserve on January 3. The team has until January 24 to activate Watson to the 53-player roster, otherwise, they will be forced to shut him down for the season.

If Watson is activate from IR this week, he likely will rotate in with Joshua Williams and Nazeeh Johnson for Saturday’s AFC Divisional Round matchup against the Houston Texans at Arrowhead Stadium.

In six games played this season, Watson allowed a 53.6% completion percentage, four pass breakups, and zero touchdowns, per PFF.