Chiefs HC Andy Reid Shares Update on Eric Bieniemy’s Wife After Return to Practice

Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid is glad to see offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy back at practice — and to see his wife continuing on her road to recovery.

Mia Bieniemy suffered serious injuries after being shot on July 26, with the couple’s son later being arrested. After returning to his old role with the team this offseason, Eric Bieniemy took a leave of close to two weeks before returning to the team on Monday.

Andy Reid Shares Mia Bieniemy Update

Reid sent a strong message to Eric Bieniemy, while also sharing a critical update on Mia’s health.

Speaking to reporters, Reid said he was glad to see Bieniemy able to return to his role with the team, saying he didn’t miss a beat.

“It’s good to have EB back,” Reid said, via ESPN. “He’s back in the fold and I don’t think he missed a step, man. He was out there and getting after it. That’s a positive for the offensive side.”

Reid added that he and Bieniemy were in constant contact during the offensive coordinator’s absence to care for his wife, revealing that Mia Bieniemy is still in stable condition as she works on her recovery.

“I’ve talked to him several times a day, so I knew he was coming back if everything worked out the way he had been,” Reid said. “The primary thing is that Mia is stable and in good hands and she’s doing well.”

Eric Bieniemy Hit the Ground Running at Chiefs Practice

Bieniemy remained engaged with the team during his absence. General manager Brett Veach said the offensive coordinator followed the practices via a live stream video, and even called in a coaching tip for rookie running back Emmett Johnson, ESPN reported.

“That’s the thing that is so refreshing to have back, to have that attention to detail,” Veach said. “He demands that each player knows his assignment, and there’s never a safe space with him.”

Bieniemy has been just as engaged in his return this week. A video from the team’s practice on Monday showed the offensive coordinator getting animated when working with new running back Kenneth Walker III, the reigning Super Bowl MVP who left the Seattle Seahawks to join Kansas City’s backfield.

Bieniemy will have his work cut out for him this season as the Chiefs look to rebound from a dismal 2025 season when they missed the playoffs for the first time in more than a decade. The team has quarterback Patrick Mahomes returning from a season-ending torn ACL, with questions on when he could regain his previous level of athleticism.