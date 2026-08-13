Chiefs Announce Final Decision on Patrick Mahomes as Preseason Begins

The Kansas City Chiefs are keeping quarterback Patrick Mahomes under wraps for the start of the preseason — and potentially all of it.

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid had hinted that the team would keep Mahomes on the bench for the team’s three preseason games, giving him more time to prepare his surgically repaired leg for the regular season. Reid made it official for the opening week, telling reporters that the team’s franchise quarterback would not play.

Patrick Mahomes Won’t Play in Preseason Opener

As reporter Nick Jacobs noted, Reid announced the status for Mahomes at the team’s practice on Thursday.

“Patrick Mahomes will not start or play this preseason game per Andy Reid,” Jacobs shared in a post on X.

Mahomes said last week that he understood the team’s decision to keep him healthy, saying he would defer to whatever Reid decided for him.

“I’m for whatever coach says,” Mahomes said, via SI.com “Like I said, I’m going to prepare to play. He hasn’t told me anything, so I’ll prepare to play and prepare to get myself ready. We’ll see where we go from there and if not, I’ll be as locked in as I am during the game and try to get myself as ready to go [as possible] for the game. It’s just a process of trying to make sure you’re ready for the season and whatever coach thinks is best, I’ll do it.”