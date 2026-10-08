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Chiefs Announce Kenneth Walker News After Career-Best Performance

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Kansas City Chiefs running back Kenneth Walker III is leading the NFL in two mind-blowing categories to begin the 2026 season.
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KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - SEPTEMBER 20: Kenneth Walker III #9 of the Kansas City Chiefs runs the ball during the first quarter against the Indianapolis Colts at Arrowhead Stadium on September 20, 2026 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Kansas City Chiefs running back Kenneth Walker got off to a hot start with the team, and he’s only getting better since then.

The Chiefs made a big investment in their backfield when they signed Walker, who was coming off a Super Bowl MVP performance with the Seahawks. Walker has unlocked a new aspect of Kansas City’s offense, giving the team the best rushing attack of the Patrick Mahomes era while also setting up a near-perfect play-action game.

The team announced a new accomplishment for Walker after this week’s win.

Kenneth Walker III Registers Career-Best Game … Again

After the team outlasted the rival Las Vegas Raiders in a battle of unbeaten teams on Sunday, the Chiefs took to social media to announce a big accomplishment for Walker.

“Walker rushed for a career-best 177 yards on Sunday!” the team noted in a post on X.

It was not a longstanding record for Walker. He had previously set a career best of 173 yards in the team’s season-opening win over the Denver Broncos. Walker took 22 carries for 177 yards on Sunday, including two rushing touchdowns.

Walker leads the NFL with 537 rushing yards through the first four games, averaging 6.2 yards per carry and scoring four touchdowns. He is on pace for an NFL-record season of more than 2,100 yards.

Chiefs Think Kenneth Walker Can Still Get Better

Walker took home the awards of AFC Offensive Player of the Month for September as he helped his team to a 4-0 start, erasing the memories of a dismal 2025 season. The running back has also earned some big praise from teammates, including fellow running back Brashard Smith.

Smith praised Walker for his elusiveness, especially his ability to sidestep would-be tacklers.

“That’s why he breaks tackles, because he’s so flexible,” Smith told The Athletic. “He can move around. He’s twitchy, too.”

Smith also said Walker does a great job seeing everything in front of him on the field.

“A lot of guys don’t have what he has as far as vision,” Smith said. “He knows where a guy will be before they’re there.”

Smith said he’s learning a lot from Walker, and actually believes the veteran running back has room to keep getting better.

“I feel like he still hasn’t even got started,” Smith said. “I feel like he still has a lot to show.”

Nathan Dougherty is a sports reporter covering the NFL for Heavy.com, with a focus on the Buffalo Bills, Detroit Lions and Miami Dolphins. Previously he wrote for the Rochester Business Journal and served as the assistant editor of athletic trade magazines Coaching Management, Athletic Management and Training & Conditioning. He is based out of Rochester, New York, and loves everything football. More about Nathan Dougherty

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Chiefs Announce Kenneth Walker News After Career-Best Performance

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