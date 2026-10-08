Chiefs Announce Kenneth Walker News After Career-Best Performance

Kansas City Chiefs running back Kenneth Walker got off to a hot start with the team, and he’s only getting better since then.

The Chiefs made a big investment in their backfield when they signed Walker, who was coming off a Super Bowl MVP performance with the Seahawks. Walker has unlocked a new aspect of Kansas City’s offense, giving the team the best rushing attack of the Patrick Mahomes era while also setting up a near-perfect play-action game.

The team announced a new accomplishment for Walker after this week’s win.

Kenneth Walker III Registers Career-Best Game … Again

After the team outlasted the rival Las Vegas Raiders in a battle of unbeaten teams on Sunday, the Chiefs took to social media to announce a big accomplishment for Walker.

“Walker rushed for a career-best 177 yards on Sunday!” the team noted in a post on X.

It was not a longstanding record for Walker. He had previously set a career best of 173 yards in the team’s season-opening win over the Denver Broncos. Walker took 22 carries for 177 yards on Sunday, including two rushing touchdowns.

Walker leads the NFL with 537 rushing yards through the first four games, averaging 6.2 yards per carry and scoring four touchdowns. He is on pace for an NFL-record season of more than 2,100 yards.

Chiefs Think Kenneth Walker Can Still Get Better

Walker took home the awards of AFC Offensive Player of the Month for September as he helped his team to a 4-0 start, erasing the memories of a dismal 2025 season. The running back has also earned some big praise from teammates, including fellow running back Brashard Smith.

Smith praised Walker for his elusiveness, especially his ability to sidestep would-be tacklers.

“That’s why he breaks tackles, because he’s so flexible,” Smith told The Athletic. “He can move around. He’s twitchy, too.”

Smith also said Walker does a great job seeing everything in front of him on the field.

“A lot of guys don’t have what he has as far as vision,” Smith said. “He knows where a guy will be before they’re there.”