Chiefs Announce New Development in $4.5 Billion Arrowhead Exit After Latest Legal Battle

The Kansas City Chiefs have announced a new construction partner for their $4.5 billion stadium development as the franchise moves forward with plans to leave Arrowhead Stadium in Missouri.

On Wednesday, November 11, the Chiefs announced that the joint venture between Clark Construction Group and AECOM, known as Clark | AECOM, has joined the construction team for their planned stadium in Wyandotte County, Kansas.

The announcement comes as the team prepares to build a $3 billion domed stadium, along with a surrounding entertainment district and new practice facilities.

The Chiefs announced their intention to relocate across the state line in December 2025, ending their decades-long tenure at Arrowhead Stadium once the new venue is completed.

According to the team’s official announcement, Clark | AECOM will work alongside the Chiefs and their design partners to finalize construction plans, budgets and scheduling.

Kansas City Chiefs Name New Construction Partner for Stadium Project

The Chiefs outlined Clark | AECOM’s role in a statement announcing the partnership.

“The joint venture brings two of the sports industry’s premier venue builders together on one marquee project to transform the club’s ambitious stadium vision into fully executable construction plans that will drive economic growth throughout the region, create jobs, attract new investment, and deliver a bucket-list sports and entertainment venue for locals and visitors alike,” the team stated.

Clark | AECOM will provide input on construction planning, functionality and operational flexibility as the project moves toward the building phase.

Meanwhile, MANICA and HNTB will continue overseeing the stadium’s design, including seating, premium areas, behind-the-scenes operations and infrastructure.

Chiefs President Mark Donovan welcomed the new construction team in the announcement.

“We are excited to have the Clark | AECOM team join us for our transformational stadium project that will benefit the entire region,” Donovan said.

“This milestone is indicative of the progress and continued momentum we’ve made with our project partners. As we finish the overall design, Clark | AECOM will help us advance the project further by identifying more certainty around project scope, budget, and scheduling.”

Donovan added that the companies have the experience necessary to handle a project of this size.

“They understand our vision and have the expertise required for this scale of project, and we look forward to collaborating with them as we prepare for construction to begin.”

Chiefs’ Stadium Plans Advance After Kansas Government Resolves Dispute

The construction announcement follows developments involving the Unified Government of Wyandotte County and Kansas City, Kansas, according to Kansas City’s local NPR station, KCUR.

Local officials recently approved additional steps to finalize negotiations over the stadium development.

The government had previously filed a lawsuit against the state over the project, temporarily halting progress. The parties subsequently resolved their differences, and the lawsuit was dropped.

During a recent Board of Commissioners meeting, Mayor Christal Watson addressed the negotiations.

“It’s been a journey,” Watson said. “But I have to say, at the end of the day, each of us has a voice and always had a voice that mattered.”

“But we came together, and we listened, and that’s all that this commission board [wanted], is to be able to be listened to, and I know they wanted the same.”

As part of the agreement, Watson is expected to receive a seat on the Kansas Sports Facility Authority, which will help oversee the development.

She is also expected to participate in a Community Impact Committee responsible for decisions involving community benefit funding.

The agreement additionally includes funding for local bridge repairs.

$4.5 Billion Project Could Include Larger Entertainment District

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The Chiefs’ plans extend beyond the new stadium.

The overall $4.5 billion development includes an entertainment district and practice facilities, with the team planning to use sales tax and revenue bonds, commonly known as STAR bonds, to help finance the project.

Local officials recently expanded the proposed pledge area near 126th Street and State Avenue, west of Kansas Speedway, from approximately 236 acres to 440 acres.

The expansion would allow additional commercial development around the stadium.

“The Chiefs have since obtained options on other property around this,” attorney Todd LaSala told commissioners. “They would like it to grow to a larger area that is closer to 440 acres.”

LaSala also said the expansion does not substantially change what the team plans to build.

“We are being told that the stadium and the commercial development around is largely going to be the same deliverable that was considered in February,” he explained. “It’s just a larger piece of land.”

Under the proposed financing arrangement, the Unified Government would pledge future sales and hotel tax revenues generated within the designated area to help repay construction-related debt.

Officials estimate the local pledge could total nearly $450 million over 30 years.

The Chiefs’ planned domed stadium would also provide opportunities to host events throughout the year, including concerts and potentially a future Super Bowl.