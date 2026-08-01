Chiefs Announce Patrick Mahomes News After Injury Worries

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes raised some fears when he arrived for training camp with what appeared to be an impacted left leg, but coach Andy Reid put some of those to rest this week.

Mahomes was cleared to fully participate in training camp after spending the offseason rehabbing from a torn ACL. Some fans and reporters questioned whether Mahomes may have lost muscle mass in the surgically repaired leg, but Reid said this week that he is showing a good amount of strength.

Patrick Mahomes Fears Put to Rest

Mahomes has been forced to wear a brace on his left knee through the first week of training camp and has looked uncomfortable at times, but Reid said this week that the leg has regained its strength.

“Yeah, he looked pretty good today, I thought. Strong,” Reid said, via NBC Sports. “You see the strength in his legs, which is important with a leg injury. You kind of look at that first. See how his feet are moving, feet are moving well. So, I thought it was positive. I mean, I thought he looked well.”

That addressed the fear that some raised about Mahomes having a thinner left leg.

“Mahomes has a skinny leg,” Jeff Mueller, an NFL injury analyst, in a post on X as Mahomes was arrived to training camp on July 25

The Chiefs are expected to take a slow approach with Mahomes, moving him along slowly and potentially keeping him out of preseason games.

“I’m obviously giving a close eye on him. I’m not the doctor, but I’m keeping a close eye on the small things, technique-wise,” Reid said. “But he’s prepared for those things and [assistant athletic trainer] Julie [Frymyer] has done a great job with him, with his rehab of really giving him opportunities to push off, whether it’s lateral or straight ahead to make sure he can escape as needed.”