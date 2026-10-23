Chiefs Bring Back ‘Explosive’ RB Days After Abruptly Cutting Him

The Kansas City Chiefs brought back rookie running back Nate Carter after a brief departure from the team.
The Chiefs had cut ties with Carter earlier in the week, terminating his contract from the practice squad, but announced on Friday that he would be returning.
“We have signed WR Andrew Armstrong to an active roster contract. We have signed RB Nate Carter to the Practice Squad,” the team shared in a post on X.
The move gives the Chiefs critical running back depth ahead of Sunday’s showdown against the defending Super Bowl champions.
Nate Carter’s In-Week Return
The Chiefs had initially cut Carter on Wednesday, waiving him before he had appeared in a regular-season game.
The former Michigan State back came into the NFL as an undrafted rookie in 2025, spending time with the Atlanta Falcons. He appeared in seven games last season, taking nine carries for 60 yards while also playing significant time on special teams.
NFL.com draft expert Lance Zierlein wrote that Carter has the makings of a power back in the NFL, though has some deficiencies to overcome.
“Carter is a well-built secondary back with an explosive athletic profile, but he doesn’t pop on tape enough,” Zierlein wrote ahead of last year’s NFL draft. “He’s not a naturally instinctive or creative runner, so he tends to lag behind with his reads, which allows defenses to quickly close on him. He’s more powerful into contact than his weight might indicate and he can be tougher to bring down. Carter’s lack of third-down value could make it very difficult for him to find a home in an NFL backfield, even with his impressive athletic testing.”
Big Week for Another Chiefs Running Back
Carter will likely remain on the practice squad, with the Chiefs leaning heavily on lead back Kenneth Walker III. The reigning Super Bowl MVP leads the league in rushing yards (665) and yards per game (133), unlocking a new dimension to Kansas City’s offense.
Walker has a big week ahead, facing his former team for the first time. Reports emerged this week that the Seahawks never considered offering Walker a new contract when he hit free agency, knowing that he would be out of their price range.
Walker downplayed the game against the Seahawks, saying he was only focused on improving his team’s offense.
“I’m just focused on critiquing the mistakes we made,” Walker said Wednesday, according to the Associated Press. “Once we get to that point, we’ll see.”
Chiefs Bring Back ‘Explosive’ RB Days After Abruptly Cutting Him