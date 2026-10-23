Chiefs Bring Back ‘Explosive’ RB Days After Abruptly Cutting Him

The Kansas City Chiefs brought back rookie running back Nate Carter after a brief departure from the team.

The Chiefs had cut ties with Carter earlier in the week, terminating his contract from the practice squad, but announced on Friday that he would be returning.

“We have signed WR Andrew Armstrong to an active roster contract. We have signed RB Nate Carter to the Practice Squad,” the team shared in a post on X.

The move gives the Chiefs critical running back depth ahead of Sunday’s showdown against the defending Super Bowl champions.

Nate Carter’s In-Week Return

The Chiefs had initially cut Carter on Wednesday, waiving him before he had appeared in a regular-season game.

The former Michigan State back came into the NFL as an undrafted rookie in 2025, spending time with the Atlanta Falcons. He appeared in seven games last season, taking nine carries for 60 yards while also playing significant time on special teams.

NFL.com draft expert Lance Zierlein wrote that Carter has the makings of a power back in the NFL, though has some deficiencies to overcome.