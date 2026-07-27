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Chiefs Coach Eric Bieniemy’s Son Booked Into Custody After Mia Bieniemy Shooting

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Former Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy.

The son of Kansas City Chiefs coach Eric Bieniemy was booked into custody in the early morning hours on Sunday, just hours after police responded to a call that the Chiefs coach’s wife had been shot.

According Loudon County jail records, Bieniemy’s 27-year-old son, Elijah Bieniemy, was booked into custody at 2:41 a.m. on July 27. Police had responded to the home of Eric Bieniemy at close to 7:30 p.m. for a report that a woman had been shot.

Elijah Bieniemy Booked on Shooting Charges

USA Today reporter Ayre Pulli reported on Monday morning that police charged Elijah Bieniemy with three shooting-related charges.

“BREAKING: Elijah Bieniemy, the son of Eric and Mia Bieniemy, has been charged with three felonies, per sources: • Use of a firearm in the commission of a felony • Malicious wounding • Discharging a firearm within a building,” Pulli wrote in a post on X. “Bieniemy was arraigned early Monday morning.”

Details Emerging on Mia Bieniemy Shooting

ESPN’s Nate Taylor reported that the 57-year-old Mia Bieniemy was hospitalized after police responded to their Virginia home for a report of a shooting. Dispatch records showed that police were called for a report of a woman who suffered arm and chest injuries.

“According to sources, Mia Bieniemy, 57, has been hospitalized,” Taylor wrote. “Police in Loudoun County, Virginia, confirmed that a person was being treated for ‘serious injuries’ but did not disclose the person’s identity.”

Nathan Dougherty is a sports reporter covering the NFL for Heavy.com, with a focus on the Buffalo Bills, Detroit Lions and Miami Dolphins. Previously he wrote for the Rochester Business Journal and served as the assistant editor of athletic trade magazines Coaching Management, Athletic Management and Training & Conditioning. He is based out of Rochester, New York, and loves everything football. More about Nathan Dougherty

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Chiefs Coach Eric Bieniemy’s Son Booked Into Custody After Mia Bieniemy Shooting

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