Chiefs Get Concerning News on 2025 Season

The Kansas City Chiefs continue to be one of the strongest teams in the NFL, and not much can change that for now. Heading into the 2025 season, they have their main players back, including Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce, and the expert leadership of Andy Reid. They also jus wrapped up a solid 2025 NFL draft and christened the newest members of the Chiefs’ squad.

But, heading into 2025, there is one negative staring at the Chiefs, at least according to some new research. That negative has to do with their schedule. The easier the schedule, the more likely a team is to get wins. Of course, being as strong as the Kansas City Chiefs matters, but if the Chiefs’ schedule is packed with difficult games, that’s not a good thing. Now, a new study says the Kansas City Chiefs have one of the most difficult schedules in the NFL for the 2025 season, and one of their rivals does not.

Kansas City Chiefs’ 2025 Schedule is a Doozy

Warren Sharp at Sharp Football Analysis released a tally of the most difficult NFL schedules for the 2025 season on Sunday, May 4. In the feature, he stated that, “With odds released for all 32 NFL teams, we are now able to calculate NFL Strength of Schedule using projected win totals from Vegas oddsmakers.”

Let’s start with the teams that lucked out. The team with the easiest schedule for the 2025 season, according to Sharp’s study, is the San Francisco 49ers, followed by the New England Patriots with the second easiest and the New Orleans Saints with the third easiest. One of the Chiefs’ rivals, the Buffalo Bills, has the fifth easiest schedule.

The Chiefs are not so lucky. The team, according to Sharp, has the sixth most difficult schedule in the NFL for the 2025 season. The two teams with the most difficult schedule this year are the New York Giants and the Cleveland Browns.

“Projected win totals incorporate current information about team strength, including offseason acquisitions, injuries, and coaching changes,” Sharp stated in the feature. “These projections are crafted by sportsbooks aiming to predict future performance, making them more reflective of a team’s current capabilities.”

As for accuracy, in the study, Sharp states that historical data confirms that NFL teams who are predicted to have the easiest schedules are the most likely to finish with winning records, while those teams predicted to have the hardest schedules are more likely to finish with losing records.

During the 2024 season, just two of 10 teams with the toughest projected NFL schedules made it to the playoffs. Also, out of the 10 teams that Sharp Football Analysis predicted would have the easiest schedule, seven had winning records and six made it to the playoffs.

The Kansas City Chiefs’ 2025 Opponents

The Chiefs’ 2025 schedule will include home games against the Baltimore Ravens, Denver Broncos, Detroit Lions, Houston Texans, Indianapolis Colts, Las Vegas Raiders, Los Angeles Chargers, Philadelphia Eagles and Washington Commanders. The team’s away games will be against the Buffalo Bills, Dallas Cowboys, Denver Broncos, Jacksonville Jaguars, Las Vegas Raiders, Los Angeles Chargers, New York Giants and Tennessee Titans.