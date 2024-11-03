Chiefs Interested in Trading for Saints 4-Time Pro Bowl CB: Report

With the NFL trade deadline looming, the Kansas City Chiefs are trying to make some more moves. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the two-time defending Super Bowl champions reached out to the New Orleans Saints about four-time Pro Bowl cornerback Marshon Lattimore.

“The Saints have gotten calls about Marshon Lattimore, according to league sources,” Schefter wrote on November 2. “One of the potential holdups of a deal is Lattimore’s health, sources said.

“The four-time Pro Bowl cornerback is not playing Sunday against the Panthers, but it hasn’t stopped teams from calling about him, including the two-time defending champion Chiefs.”

This falls in line with what The Athletic’s Dianna Russini reported on the same day about Kansas City’s interest in acquiring another cornerback. The team wants to add to that room after third-year CB Jaylen Watson suffered a broken ankle on October 20.

Lattimore has been linked to the Chiefs in recent weeks due to the current state of the Saints and Lattimore’s contract status. Because of his small base salary for the 2024 season and the fact that he has no guaranteed money in his contract after this season, he’s a sensible trade candidate ahead of the November 5 deadline.

Steve Spagnuolo Evaluates CB Position

With Watson out of the lineup for the rest of the season, cornerbacks Joshua Williams and Nazeeh Johnson took on larger roles during the team’s Week 8 win over the Las Vegas Raiders.

Speaking to the media on November 1, Chiefs defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo expressed his thoughts about the cornerback play in Week 8.

“Well, we had – so Josh (Williams) and Nazeeh (Johnson) both went in there. We’re finding out where we are with Nazeeh as the week goes on. I thought there were some really good downs,” Spags explained. “I thought Nazeeh tackled well a couple times and then Josh had to go in there — we had the one penalty so we’d like to get rid of that, but I think both those guys could probably play better and I think they’d tell you that.”

Based on Spagnuolo’s comments and Schefter’s report, it would not be surprising to see Kansas City add to its CB room ahead of Tuesday’s 4 p.m. deadline.

X Users Reacted to Chiefs’ Interest in Marshon Lattimore

Users on X, formerly Twitter, reacted to the Chiefs’ interest in Lattimore.

“i hope we get marshon lattimore for the kc chiefs that would be awesome #chiefskingdom,” one person wrote. “heres my trade proposal chiefs get marshon lattimore and 5th round pick in exchange saints get a 3rd round pick thats just my opinion.”

“If Marshon Lattimore ends up being traded to the Chiefs, the rest of the year is gonna be even more fun to watch,” another person wrote. “Really hope we get a Chiefs Ravens AFC ship to watch here in KC this year especially if this trade goes through. Literal superpower NFL teams going at it.”

“To Marshon Lattimore Who Dat Nation loves you brother,” another person wrote. “We wanted nothing more than for you to win a chip in New Orleans. We will all hurt the day that noti comes out. We wish nothing but the best for you and hope you become a SB Champion. I am sorry the @Saints failed you.”