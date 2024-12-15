Chiefs Under Fire After QB Patrick Mahomes Injured on 4th Down Play

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (#15).

During the fourth quarter of the Kansas City Chiefs Week 15 win against the Cleveland Browns, quarterback Patrick Mahomes remained on the field for a 4th-and-3 play at Cleveland’s 39-yard line.

Mahomes dropped back to pass on the fourth down play and was twisted up by two defenders after he threw an incomplete pass. He was helped up by teammates and was visibly in pain as he hobbled toward the sideline.

The Chiefs training staff was spotted taping both of Mahomes’s ankles on the sideline while backup QB Carson Wentz warmed up. Wentz entered the game on the next offensive series for Kansas City, and Mahomes was listed as questionable to return with an ankle injury, per the CBS broadcast, but never returned to the game.

Up 21-7 with roughly eight minutes remaining in the game, fans took to social media to react to Mahomes getting injured.

“#Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes limping off the field after getting crumpled on a fourth down throw. Malpractice for the end of this game to be as mismanaged as it has been on offense,” Charles Goldman of A to Z Sports wrote.

“Patrick Mahomes is heavily limping on his way off the field. I’m not sure why that, of all times, is when you go for a fourth down,” Sam McDowell of the Kansas City Star wrote.

“Mahomes getting hurt right when the Chiefs have 3 games in 10 days isn’t great! Really need the Lions to beat the Bills so 15 can get some time off if needed,” Adam Best of Arrowhead Addict wrote.

Chiefs Improve to 13-1 With Win Over Browns

The two-time defending Super Bowl champions improved to 13-1 with the win over Cleveland.

Despite punting the ball four times in the first half, Kansas City managed to lead 14-0 at halftime thanks to two Mahomes touchdown passes and stout defensive play. The Chiefs took a 21-0 lead when rookie wide receiver Xavier Worthy caught a Mahomes backward pass and took it 21 yards for the score early in the third quarter.

Kansas City followed up its third touchdown with a total of five punts and one turnover on downs. Luckily, the Chiefs’ defense continued to force turnovers and finished the day with six (four interceptions, two fumble recoveries).

Mahomes didn’t play the last two offensive drives but completed 19-of-38 pass attempts on the day for 159 yards and two touchdowns. His leading receiver was Worthy, who caught six passes on 11 targets for 46 yards.

The Chiefs’ leading rusher was veteran Kareem Hunt, who tied Isiah Pacheco with a team-high 13 rushing attempts and led the backfield with 45 yards.

X Users Reacted to Chiefs’ Week 15 Win

Users on X reacted to Kansas City’s Week 15 victory over Cleveland.

“The strength of this team is the defense. This team is no longer lead by the offense,” one person wrote. “Have to find a long term solution at offensive tackles. Receivers can’t get open with quick routes. Offense is below average now in the league.”

“Should’ve been a blow out. Offense is broken. Each week we keep hearing need to get better. 14 weeks in a row and now Mahomes is hurt,” another person wrote.

“It’s a win. Concerned about coaching/play calling & Mahomes,” another person wrote. “Injury aside, Pat is devolving for some reason – hate to admit that. Tough schedule ahead of us @Chiefs.”