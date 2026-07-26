Chiefs Youngster Using ‘Head Start’ With Patrick Mahomes to Gain Edge in WR Battle

The Kansas City Chiefs know who their top two receivers are. Rashee Rice and Xavier Worthy are back, ready to continue catching passes from Patrick Mahomes and keep that Chiefs offense humming.

The third receiver spot is still up for grabs, though. And with TE Travis Kelce reaching the tail end of his playing career, that role is more important than ever. Rice continues to battle off-field issues while Worthy is best used as a gadget player and deep threat. Whoever wins Kansas City’s third receiver spot is going to have to play — a lot.

Right now, three players are battling for that privilege: Tyquan Thornton, Jalen Royals, and Cyrus Allen. The early returns suggest one player as a slight edge as training camp begins.

Kansas City Chiefs Rookie WR Cyrus Allen Taking Full Advantage of His Opportunities

Rookies get to report to training camp a few days early, to help them settle in to their first go at this. Allen took full advantage of that opportunity, with Charles Goldman noting that head start has been key in building chemistry with Mahomes

“Yeah, it’s still a surreal moment for me,” Allen said on Sunday. “I used to play with [Mahomes] a lot [in Madden], and I have an old teammate that loved the Chiefs, so I’m pretty familiar with what he does.”

“Yeah, everything is pretty much timing,” Allen said on the adjustment from Cincinnati to the NFL. “This ain’t college no more. This big boy ball, so everything is pretty much timing. I’m on his time, and everything is very precise in this league because they got other good players too.”

“Just being decisive,” Allen said on how to keep up with Mahomes on those plays.

Building chemistry with Mahomes is critical for Allen as he looks to secure an important role in Kansas City’s offense. Goldman went on to note that Allen’s already caught several passes from Mahomes in team drills and 7-on-7 action. That’s a huge note — it means Allen is already getting reps with the first-team offense.

Chiefs Rookie WR Cyrus Allen on His Role in the Offense

“Oh, just learning every spot,” Allen continued during Sunday’s press conference. “I’m a guy that tries to learn the whole playbook, from like what even the protections are and everything. So that’s kind of how I think. So I could be available if my number is called.”

Allen’s ability to play all three receiver positions gives him a unique skillset, one that the Chiefs will no doubt take full advantage of.

“They definitely were right that this is one of the hardest training camps, for sure.” Allen said. “Just getting my feet wet and understanding the playbook and everything, and just keep going forward; that’s really it.”